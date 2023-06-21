The budget for the upcoming fiscal year raised a few eyebrows and a lot of questions for city tourism officials.

The discussion centered around several items that commissioners questioned and asked for more details. Executive Director Chris Robinson explained the process for some items, with Josh Samples and Todd Roberts asking for more time to review some of the items. That spurred a discussion on the amount of time needed to review those issues, as well as the need to have the budget approved before the June 30 deadline.

"We can have a special called meeting - this week or next week but we have to have this approved," Robinson said. "Send your questions in so we can have the information ready before the meeting."

Commissioner Todd Roberts also questioned some of the financial issues, pointing out several areas in which the expenditures exceeded the budgeted amount. Robinson explained that some items were unexpected expenses - primarily at Levi Jackson Park pool and other areas where project costs were more than originally budgeted. Roberts said he was concerned at the areas in which the expenditures were several thousand dollars over budget. That was seconded by Commissioner Chase Carson, who questioned items that were over budgeted.

A special called meeting was set for Tuesday, June 28 to answer those questions and approve the changes to the projected budget.

Commissioners also heard from David Godsey and members of the South Laurel Little League. Godsey said the group had hosted some travel ball tournaments at the fields but noted that some repairs were in dire need.

"There's a fence that has barbed wire in it. I'd hate to see some kids going to play and get hurt," he said.

Commissioners approved paying the $7,000 needed to replace that section of fence.

He also pointed out that the ballast of the existing light system in the concession stands were in need of replacing. Godsey said many of those lights would not only arc when turned on, but that fire was shooting out of one area.

"We're going to go in one day and find it burned to the ground," he said.

The new lighting system, which has been recommended to install LED lights, will range around $18,000.

Godsey said travel ball programs continue to thrive and that the South Laurel program hoped to host two or three tournaments each month for the playing season that runs from April to October. He said renting out the fields to other programs was also in the works.

"We've talked about waiving the $150 fee per field with a minimum of two fields booked, for out of town programs," he said. "But during the tournaments, we took in $43,500 at $10 per person and made over $6,000 on concessions on those days."

He added that two-day tournaments for out of town guests would generate funding for local hotels and restaurants - which is the primary funding source for the county tourism and city tourism programs, respectively.

Commissioner Phil Smith said if the tourism commission paid for upgrades in the South Little League fields, it was only fair to give an equal amount to the North Laurel program. Chairman Starr Handy said the tourism commissions had met with the Little League boards of both programs in the past but the meetings had not resulted in any definite agreement on funding. During Monday's meeting, he said the board would contact both programs for a list of needed repairs.

The trail project for the College Park area is also on the slate of improvements, although Handy said the plans for a trail around the Somerset Community College property was waiting approval by college officials.

The rise in Pickleball resulted in a discussion of changing one of the basketball courts at Wellness Park to a pickleball court. Carson is a frequent player on those courts and said changing those courts to pickleball "would cause some problems" for residents who played there "nearly every night."

"People don't want to play at Farmers Market. There are holes in the pavement and you can get hurt," he said.

That issue will be continued after more information is gathered.

Projects at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park were also addressed. Robinson and Handy said the bids submitted for the new shelters did not include firepits, which prompted a discussion of the costs involved. Of the four bids, only two met all the requirements outlined in the proposal. With the costs increasing for new projects, commissioners voted to scrap the firepits. They also chose to accept a bid for the wooden playground equipment over a plastic model submitted by the other bidder.

Robinson outlined some upcoming events. Those included Red White & Boom at College Park on Saturday, July 1, and the Town Center Concert for Friday, July 7. The Ag Fair is set for the Fairgrounds property for July 11 - 14, while the second Food Truck Friday is scheduled for July 14 at Farmers Market.

The London City Tourism Commission meets the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the London Community Center.