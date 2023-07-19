It’s a busy time for tourism and tourism commissioners, and London’s group is no exception.
During Monday’s monthly meeting, city tourism commissioners were updated on ongoing projects and upcoming events as well as organizing committees to look into other potential projects.
Chris Robinson, executive director of the City of London Tourism Commission, told board members of an upcoming event to honor long-time tourism board member, Bill Dezarn.
“We have the Bill Dezarn Trailhead at Whitley Branch Veterans Park and we want to have a dedication of that,” Robinson said. “Bill was a long-time board member and we designated a trailhead in his honor.”
The date for the dedication has not yet been set but Robinson said he would notify commissioners of the date when he confirmed it with Dezarn.
Robinson also said talks between the City and City Tourism were underway regarding the future of the London Community Center. Earlier this year, the City ended the lease with City Tourism overseeing the community center. It was discussed as a potential location for City Hall and the London Police Department, which needed more space and better facilities. Robinson said that the community center had been okay’ed to book events past the initial July 1, 2024 date.
London Mayor Randall Weddle was present for Monday’s meeting and confirmed that talks between the two entities had been ongoing.
“We’re not looking to vacate the community center,” Robinson added. “The City is looking to build behind their building.”
Robinson added in the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission meeting on Tuesday that the two city entities will probably either work out a “long-term lease” for the community center building or an outright purchase from the City for that building.
The College Park Trail project is dependent upon approval from Somerset Community College, coupled with some other approvals by environmental groups, Robinson added.
While the fate of the fairgrounds property of Levi Jackson Wilderness Trail Park still looms, officials with both tourism commissions are looking at potential designs and plans from architects and designers to enhance the existing facility, Robinson said.
“We will schedule another public meeting soon to get input from the different organizations as we did before,” he added.
The amphitheater at Levi Jackson Park is another ongoing project of the city tourism commission that is held up by the location of power lines. Robinson said architect David Zawko is looking into a design but “there is nothing yet.”
Upcoming events — especially this weekend — offer a variety of interests for all ages.
The Town Center Concert on Friday, July 21 will feature Diane McIntosh Band, an Atlanta-based band that offers a variety of blues, jazz, classic rock, Motown and dance hits that will keep the crowd entertained — and even bring some to their feet for dancing! Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free but food and drink vendors will be available to offer their delectables for a fun evening out.
For bluegrass and bluegrass gospel, the Laurel-London Optimist Club is hosting their annual “Pickin’ for the Kids” event on Friday and Saturday.
The sweltering heat of the summer can be offset by Christmas in July, which will be held at Farmers Market on Saturday.
The final weekend of July will bring the 2nd annual FFA Truck and Tractor Pull at the fairgrounds on July 28 and July 29.
August will kick in with another Town Center concert on August 4, with Hot Red Chili Peppers — a tribute group with a similar name to the popular group known for alternative, funk and rap rock. Headlining that event will be singer/songwriter Edwin McCain, primarily known for his hit “I’ll Be” that was featured on the late 1990s TV show, Dawson’s Creek.
The Laurel County Homecoming, now in its 88th year, will kick off on Aug. 11 and 12 at Levi Jackson Park, with the Teen and Miss Laurel County Homecoming pageant as the finale.
