It’s a busy season for city tourism officials as they look to upcoming events and programs for the new year.
Tourism officials met in a special-called meeting on Monday afternoon, varying from their usual 5:30 p.m. time frame, to discuss the upcoming projects and events.
Commissioners voted to hire Experience Stays, a company that handles short term rental properties, to oversee the Rangers Retreat. That facility is the former residence of the park ranger and has been renovated to serve as an AirBNB rental. London native Emily Sharp met with City Tourism director Chris Robinson to discuss that proposal, with Robinson relaying that information to the tourism commission. During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to hire that company.
Another step toward ‘branding’ London for tourism purposes will take place with a session by Chandler Thinks on Feb. 15. Those sessions have included input from both tourism commissions and the public to identify tourist attractions for marketing and publicity purposes.
The future of the fairgrounds property for a feasibility study was also discussed, with more public hearings being planned to consider the options available.
Beautifying downtown London has been a long process with more projects planned. Robinson told the four board members — Chairman Starr Handy, Lois McWhorter, Phil Smith and newcomer Josh Samples — that Jordan Justice of Somerset had proposed painting the retaining wall on South Main Street across from Carnaby Square. That project would also include murals on the city police storage building and the wall in Whitley Branch Veterans Park (Rotary Club playground) by Come Unity Cooperative Care facility.
Travis Farris and Kip Jervis reported on plans for the Town Center Summer Concert series. Farris said they are trying to “book three national acts” for this year’s events. That spurred a discussion on the dates for this year’s concerts. Jervis questioned the September shows, which were held on two weekends last year. Chairman Starr Handy said the Town Center concerts were allotted for four separate shows and that if national groups required later dates than the mid-summer shows, that accommodations would be made for the September concert.
“You’ve got four spots,” Handy told Jervis. “If someone can’t come in June, July or August, you still have that September spot.”
Farris said the planned acts included country, classic rock and Rhythm and Blues/Soul thus far. He added that none of the acts had yet committed to specific dates but that negotiations were ongoing.
Williams and Levi Jackson Park Manager Steven Holt reported on projects involving the parks. Meetings to discuss the Levi Jackson Park amphitheater have been scheduled, while the fairgrounds property design still looms in the design stage.
Williams said the popularity of the disc golf range in Whitley Branch necessitates some upgrades and replacement of equipment.
“The facility is overused and is running down,” he said. “If you’ve ever been out to the park you know it is well used and we need to replace some of that.”
Williams added that disc golf is primarily a low cost investment but the continued growth in participation keeps the area busy. A March tournament is set and commissioners granted permission to shut down the park for that event on March 18. Williams said signage and social media posts would inform the public of the closing and that in previous situations, the public was understanding and accommodating of those closures.
Holt asked permission to remove the cabins near the Levi Jackson Clubhouse. Holt and Williams both said that the cabins were unusable and were basically unrepairable. Commissioners voted to allow those structures to be moved.
The resignation of Parks Director Mackey Williams, effective on April 1, prompted advertisement for that position. Robinson reported that approximately 60 applications had been received online, with “8 or 10 emails” being received.
“The applications close on Jan. 31 and I expect we’ll get more before then,” Robinson said.
Handy then appointed Lois McWhorter and Phil Smith to the interview committee. Handy said the interview process could begin now, in view of the large number of applicants for that position.
The grant application for trails in Levi Jackson has been closed out. Robinson said Mayor Weddle has obtained a similar grant, which required the RTP trail grant to be closed out to secure the other grant money.
Brittany Cradic, director of the London Community Center,, reported that there are 95 bookings for 2023, and that 40 of those are booked “from year to year.” That discussion spurred the recent lease cancellation of tourism overseeing operations at the community center by the city tourism commission. Cradic said the community center can be booked for 2023 but that no bookings were to be set for 2024 at this time. (See related story, this edition.)
