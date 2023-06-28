In a special-called meeting on Tuesday, the city tourism board approved a $6.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new budget will take effect on July 1.
The special-called meeting was set after last week’s regular monthly meeting in which some commissioners questioned allocations of money to certain areas under the tourism department. Chris Robinson, executive director, and board chair Starr Handy told commissioners to review the budget and email any questions or concerns to be addressed during the special meeting. That being done, the budget was passed.
The total resources in the upcoming budget list at $6,803,000. But $1.5 million of that is carried forward from the General Fund, while $1,014,000 is allocated for the Capital Reserve Account — or for ongoing and upcoming projects.
The city’s 3% restaurant tax, which funds the city tourism commission, is estimated at $3.4 million with Levi Jackson Park set to bring in $550,000 with the campgrounds, store and rentals. The pool is estimated to generate $70,000. A $99,000 grant for trail development is also listed but those funds will be received after July 1, according to a notation on the budget summary.
Expenses estimated for the 2023-2024 fiscal year include improvements and renovations on existing properties. The College Trail project has $250,000 set aside, while the Levi Jackson playground has been allocated $150,000. A new pump station for Levi Jackson Park is estimated to cost $110,000.
Salaries for tourism employees is set at $170,000, while sponsorships for local events takes a large chunk of the money. That area of the budget is estimated at $1,078,550 and includes sponsorships of archery tournaments, Laurel County Homecoming, World Chicken Festival, Red White & Boom, Christmas on Main, Boo on Main, sponsorship at the Kentucky State Fair, New Year’s Eve party, Honey Bun Day, Redbud Ride, Camp Wildcat Re-enactment, Tractor Pull, North and South Laurel Little Leagues, Christmas in July and other projects, events and improvements.
The London Community Center has a budget of $188,650 with salaries for the community center staff listed at $75,000. Maintenance of the city’s three parks and the employees necessary to do that puts that section of the budget at $865,000 while $137,500 is listed as operational expenses for Treetop Adventures. The fairgrounds property is listed with $90,000 estimated expenses for the upcoming year, including consultation and planning fees of $20,000.
Levi Jackson Park expenses are listed as $495,000 in salaries and pool equipment and maintenance costing $75,000. Coupled with operational costs, trail development, signs, improvements at the clubhouse and other expenses, the park’s expenses are estimated at $1,506,000.
Robinson said changes to items in the budget by commission members had been addressed and were reflected in the budget that was passed during Tuesday’s meeting.
