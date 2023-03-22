The separation of the City Tourism Commission from the oversight of the London City government worked in favor of the tourism commission’s yearly audit report.
Robert Abner with Abner & Cox told commission members during Monday’s meeting that there was only one finding in this year’s audit — and one that occurs commonly in small businesses. Abner said the finding was in “segregation of job duties,” to which tourism executive director Chris Robinson replied, “And one that has been listed every year.”
That same citing is present in most of the government agency audits in London and Laurel County. The specification is that one person should perform certain duties. However, smaller operations often have employees doing multiple tasks without one person assigned to certain duties — thus, the notation is common in audit reports.
Abner said this year’s audit was “more challenging” than in the past since the city tourism commission separated from the city government in the middle of the the fiscal year which runs from July 1 to June 30. The City Tourism Commission became an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity) in November and began operating its own budget with employees, expenditures, and other operations. Abner said the tourism’s bookkeeping records were in good order and clearly outlined on expenditures and revenues.
Revenues brought up a discussion by members. Commissioner Todd Roberts had several questions, even one for Jerry Loughran, owner of Loughran’s Boxing, regarding a request for sponsorship for a boxing tournament.
“So we just let people come in here and ask for money?” Roberts said. “We don’t have a request form or paperwork for them to fill out before?”
City Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said that paperwork is required as well as followup paperwork once the event is completed. Loughran said the boxing tournament would bring in approximately 40 boxers from out of town, as well as coaches and family members. Loughran’s facility is moving to the former daycare building on Levi Jackson Mill Road with more space. He added that those participating in the event would generate overnight stays and usage of restaurants, which qualified it for tourism sponsorship. Board members approved a financial request for the advertising costs of the event as they had done in 2019, the last time Loughran hosted such an event.
Ben Sizemore, who will succeed Parks & Recreation Director Mackey Williams on his retirement on April 1, was approved for a salary. Sizemore is well acquainted with Levi Jackson Park, having served as Park Manager while the property was under control of the Kentucky State Parks system.
Another issue in the Levi Jackson Park property centered around the amphitheater. Tourism officials hoped to renovate the stage area and perhaps add a roof and other accommodations. However, Robinson said there is a problem because utility lines cross over that area and prohibit adding a permanent covering to the stage area.
Repair on the swimming pool at Levi Jackson created another extended discussion regarding the ongoing expenses of the pool. Sizemore and Levi Jackson Park manager Steven Holt explained that the pool has developed more leaks and will require a new filtration system. The sole bid from Aqua Blue was discussed, with some council members wishing to re-bid the project. Robinson said that process would delay the opening of the pool if rebidding took place. Robinson and Chair Starr Handy explained that the pool had undergone extensive revisions and upgrades last year at nearly $400,000 but that more leaks had developed despite the previous repairs. Robinson said the new filtration system would hopefully resolve the situation and stop the spending but that there was no guarantee that more problems would not arise.
Sizemore said the pool had been rebuilt in 1998 and that the ‘life’ of most equipment was 20 years. When repairs were made last year, contractors told park officials that some of the lines were the original ones installed nearly 25 years ago.
Commission member Amber Royster said she hated to see the pool not opened on time, and made a motion to pay for the repairs to the filtration system. That vote passed by a 4-2 vote.
Roberts said the overall park needed improvements, adding that the cabins around the clubhouse area were being removed due to deterioration. He added that small houses or cabins could replace those old cabins and be rented out — thus creating another revenue source for the park. He added that he hoped the park structures would soon have a universal color, pointing out that one building is a light blue while others are different colors.
Holt and Sizemore then presented the need for new picnic tables and fire rings around some of the campsites. The new shelters in the lower section of the park near the museum are being rebuilt and will need 13 new tables. Sizemore said purchasing 30 tables would also allow for upgrades in the A and B sections of the campgrounds. The difference in purchasing 13 tables and 30 tables is $16,730 more for a total price of $28,525. Sizemore said there is also a need to replace fire rings at several campsites, which will cost another $5,583. Commissioners voted to purchase the fire rings and 30 tables.
London will again host the state S3DA archery tournament as well as the ASA tournament in early June at the fairgrounds property. Robinson said that the fairgrounds project has hit a snag, stating that the public forums regarding future usage had included the County Extension Office. But co-sponsoring the project has hit a dead end as Robinson added that the extension office is now planning to purchase land and build their own facility. The city and county tourism commissions had worked with the extension office with ideas for a multi-purpose building that could host various events — including an expanded Agricultural Fair. If the extension office purchases land and constructs their own facility, it is unclear whether they would still be interested in supporting a facility at the fairgrounds property.
Trails in College Park are also under scrutiny. Robinson said a grant to create trails had been received, but that an environmental study was delaying that process.
Robinson also reported that talks with the Mayor and city council regarding the future of the London Community Center were ongoing.
“They have determined that there is not enough space in the community center for City Hall and the police department,” Robinson said.
However, with the city holding ownership of the community center property and recently ending the lease with city tourism, there remains the possibility that the tourism commission could purchase the community center building.
Brittany Cradic, community center director, said bookings had been heavy lately and that only two Saturdays had not yet been booked for events for the remainder of 2023.
