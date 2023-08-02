An additional $69,000 for the shelter house projects at Levi Jackson Park initiated a meeting between tourism commissioners and project managers last week.
The two shelters and bathroom facilities are in the lower loop of the park, across from the museum area. The deteriorating structures were demolished and are being rebuilt to better accommodate those using the facilities.
Areas in question were the drains on the second shelter house, which poses a potential safety hazard with water draining onto the patio or draining onto the ground and eroding the soil.
David Zawko, with Aetherworks, said the down spouts on one shelter created a potential erosion issue as well as a potential safety hazard. The spouts now feature a basin that will drain the water off the patio area as well as avoid erosion of the soil. Zawko explained that the designers and architects had two options on that particular facet, opting to add four drain basins for a cost of $955.
An ADA (American Disabilities Act) walkway around the shelter houses and to the playground area incurred some additional costs as well. That area will need some fill dirt to bring the slope to a better level, said Steven Baker, who is working on the design as well. Baker owns Midwest Engineering, which is involved in that aspect of the project.
HWC, owned by Mike Hamm, is overseeing the construction, and worked with Ryun Warren with Deco Architects on the project.
Matching the design of the shelter capstones created another increase in costs. Whether the use of metal wrap or incurring the costs of ordering matching fascia was discussed, with board members voting to use the matching stain which is featured around the bottom of the bathroom structure.
Grading the steep slopes created during the construction of the two shelters to the playground area was also an issue. Midwest Engineering will provide an estimate of the costs, which was listed as $9,411.76.
The more expensive items, however, were over $30,000 in unexpected costs for the four options presented to tourism officials.
Recent rainfall complicated the design and exposed the drainage issue that must now be redone — with the tourism commission funding the revisions.
The options include installing a second drain on the structures and hooking those into a drainage system around the entire project. That involves removing the concrete around some of the buildings and was not included in the original price. Those options range from $8,603 to $13,510.
The additional costs were unexpected, although some tourism officials expressed their dismay with the redesign of the facility for the drainage issues.
