Obtaining grants to enhance both large and small businesses is the goal of the newly formed London Business Development Board.
London Mayor Randall Weddle called Thursday’s meeting to order to familiarize board members with the purpose of the board, distributing copies of the City Ordinance 2023-05 that established the board as well as its mission and objectives. He explained that the city was seeking a full-time grant writer position, one whose salary would be split between the city and county governments.
“This will benefit everyone in the county,” he said. “You’re all business people. We wanted to get all these collective minds together and partner with the Fiscal Court and the Economic Development and help our businesses.”
The mayor added that the board members had been selected by nominations from the public — a process he launched when taking office in January.
Board members then introduced themselves with a brief overview of their experience.
Amie Hacker is a businesswoman currently working with Clayton Mobile Homes. She explained that she is working with the county to establish a large modular home subdivision on McWhorter Road, which will provide badly needed housing in the area.
Dale Slusser brings experience in medical supplies for hospitals. That business is located behind The Abbey in downtown London.
Ashlee McMullins is employed with Front Line Public Safety Equipment and Jaco Limousine. She previously worked at the Laurel County Clerk’s office for many years.
Jason Handy is co-owner and operator of Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inns in London. With the current expansion of the city and continued growth throughout the county, Handy said another hotel is planned to be constructed along KY 1006 in the near future.
Dwight Larkey is co-owner of Larkey HVAC, located on North Mill Street. The third generation business has been a staple in the London community for decades.
Vipul Patel is owner of Dollar Mania on North Main Street across the street from Laurel County Board of Education’s Central Office by London Elementary School. Patel also operates Pit Stop at the intersection of KY 192 and Parker Road.
Julia McKnight was not present for the meeting but is the manager of McKnight Properties. That includes the storage rentals as well as apartment complexes in London.
Board members elected their officers which were: President, Dwight Larkey; Vice President, Dale Slusser; Secretary, Ashlee McMullins; and Treasurer, Jason Handy.
Weddle then told board members they would select their own terms, reminding them that the terms should be staggered to prevent all members from exiting from their terms at the same time.
“The reason for establishing this board is so we could get grants through the city,” Weddle added. “Currently the city is working on 10 different grants and we know that an experienced grant writer could research and find grants to help our small business owners.”
Weddle repeated his initiative in establishing the board as he did before the London City Council when the issue was brought up.
“There are millions of dollars out there in grant money. We just need someone to have the time and experience to research and find those grants,” he said.
Some of the benefits of the board and a grant writer include:
• Recruitment of companies to enhance the current employment opportunities and economic development.
• Business retention and expansion by assisting existing companies with resources, networking opportunities, and support services.
• Infrastructure and expansion is a priority to ensure that necessary facilities, utilities, transportation and other services needed for future growth are in place.
• Regulatory support will assist companies in obtaining the proper permits, licenses and compliance requirements.
• Workforce development will provide a skilled and qualified labor pool, provide training programs, apprenticeships and educational partnerships to meet the needs of the business community.
• Marketing and promotion.
