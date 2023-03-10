Sentinel logo

Feb. 9

• First Financial Investment Fund III v. Tommie Sizemore, contract

• Robert M. Jones v. Douglas Jones, et al; other

• Marilyn Curry v. Keystone Values LLC, contract

• Brandi Michelle Smalley v. Michael Ray Smalley, domestic and family

• Kelly Hicks. et al v. Angel Maggard, custody

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Wanda Stidham, et al; foreclosure

• First Financial Credit Inc. v. Sandra Johnson, debt collection

Feb. 10

• Dylan Belt v. Amanda Renee Collins, custody

Feb. 13

• Lonnie Ross v. Richard D. Mathis, automobile claim

• Loretta Hale, et al v. Grange Indemnity Insurance Co., automobile claim

• Douglas Harless v. Barbara Jo Harless, domestic and family

• Mark R. Williams v. Vanessa Page Williams, domestic and family

• Larry McKay v. Rose McKay, domestic and family

• Bobbie R. Elswick v. Jacqueline A. Curnutt, et al; automobile claim

Feb. 14

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Lindsay A. Proc, contract

• Mary Parker v. Mary Grimes, automobile claim

• 21st Mortgage Corporation v. William Bryant, et al; foreclosure

• Faith Renee Paynter v. Royce Anderson Paynter, domestic and family

Feb. 15

• Joseph A. Freeman v. Latosha Lanar Freeman, domestic and family

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Sarah H. Jarvis, contract

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Sharon L. Spencer, contract

• Capital One N.A. v. Tiffany A. Devore, debt collection

• Citizens Bank, N.A. v. Brenda McNally, et al; contract

• Mary H. Grimes v. Eddie R. Parker Sr., et al; automobile claim

• Becky Springer v. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, other

• Republic Finance LLC v. Jay Brock, other

• Eddie Vaughn, et al v. Philip Gumm, et al; property rights

Feb. 17

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Grace Green, other

• Russell Sturak v. Xiaobin Zheng, et al; premises liability

• Courtney Estep v. Grace Green, automobile claim

• Diana Lynn Sharp v. Robert Duane Sharp, domestic and family

• Kyra Ashley Jordan v. Robin Donivan Shane Jordan, domestic and family

• J. B. Thomason v. Paula J. Bryant, domestic and family

• Jailyn H. Allen v. Christopher S. Allen Jr., domestic and family

