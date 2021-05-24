ONEIDA, Ky. – An Oneida man is dead and another in custody after a verbal argument reportedly led to a fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London led to the arrest of Jeffery Sean Sandlin, 33, who was charged with murder and is now in the Clay County Detention Center.
KSP received a call for assistance from Clay County 911 with the shooting incident on KY 1482 in the Oneida community of Clay County at approximately 2:14 a.m.
KSP said in a press release that Sandlin was having a verbal altercation with Lester C. Daniel, 32, of Oneida. During the argument, Sandlin retrieved a firearm and shot Daniel, according to KSP.
Daniel was transported from the scene by Clay County EMS to Manchester Advent Health Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Daniel was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner.
KSP Detective Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Clay County EMS and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
