A toddler from Clay County is in the running for a national championship — for his luxurious locks.
The family of three-year-old Tristan Bowling of Manchester learned Tuesday morning that the boy has advanced to the second round of the USA Mullet Championship for finishing top 33 in his division.
The son of Ronald and Kendra Bowling, Tristan started growing his hair from a curly rat tail at just one year old.
“He loves it,” Mr. Bowling said. “He gets up there and shakes his mullet and dances.”
Tristan’s mullet has already won him multiple competition victories in the last year. Just last week, he won best mullet in a competition at the Whitley County Fair in Williamsburg.
Tristan is now competing as one of 100 in the Kids Division, facing others aged one through 12. The top 25 contestants from that class will qualify for the third round.
The USA Mullet Championship is partnering with former NFL All-Pro Jared Allen and his charity Homes for Wounded Warriors. A nonprofit organization that is devoted to providing injured military veterans with accessible, mortgage free homes.
Allen was notorious for rocking a mullet and being a tenacious defensive lineman. Each donation will contribute to the overall score of that contestant and benefit Homes for Wounded Warriors.
The voting window is open until Monday, July 24 at midnight at mulletchamp.com.
