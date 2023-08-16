The historic buildings of a former college are being repaired and spruced up.
Sue Bennett Properties, LLC, has been on the radar of local officials — and the city’s Code Enforcement Board — for some time for disarray and needed repairs.
But intensive and extensive work at the former college campus has been underway, with the Code Enforcement Board receiving a report from co-owner Jim Hays and his attorney Jane Dyche in a special-called meeting on Monday evening.
A long list of violations of the property’s care was reviewed, with Dyche and Code Enforcement Attorney Larry Bryson checking off the list.
Some of those included boarding up windows that had been broken out, unkempt grassy areas, tree limbs lying on the property, and repairs to the old gym.
Bryson said most of the issues had been addressed, with Dyche presenting pictures of the improvements made in the past two weeks. That involved painting doors and trim, and installing glass over broken windows and boarding up doors to buildings on the campus.
“There were 23 ground level windows,” Hays said. “There are no broken windows now.”
Bryson agreed with the issues, stating, “A lot has been accomplished. The grass has been cut, fallen tree limbs have been taken care of.”
Dyche said the area facing Fifth Street across from Community Christian Church had been mowed, stating that the grass there was usually baled for hay. It has now been bushhogged and will continue to be maintained, she added.
One issue that remains is the citation that for peeling paint on the eaves of the buildings. Dyche explained that the buildings, which were constructed in the 1800s, contained metal trim.
“The trim around those buildings is metal and metal doesn’t hold paint,” she said. “We looked at the walkboards on the roof and they are permanently attached and can’t be painted.”
The Belle Bennett building remains an issue, with Hays stating that a potential buyer is still looking at that property.
Another issue is painting the higher levels of the 120-plus year old buildings, which will require a bucket truck to reach those levels. Hays said he had contacted a company to perform the needed services.
“But we all know how hard it is to get a bucket truck,” he added.
After discussing the issue in an executive session, board members allowed Hays until Nov. 15 to complete the necessary items.
“If I don’t get everything done by then, I have to pay a $500 fine and then $500 every month until it’s finished,” Hays said after the meeting.
