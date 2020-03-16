PLEASE EMAIL CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSINGS TO EDITOR@SENTINEL-ECHO.COM. THE MOST UP-TO-DATE CLOSING AND CANCELLATION LIST IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.SENTINEL-ECHO.COM.
• LAUREL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — The Laurel County Public Library will be closed until March 30. In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, the Laurel County Public Library will continue to monitor and re-evaluate over the upcoming days. The Library offers a digital media collection at https://www.laurellibrary.org/ that the staff has increased the download limits to 15 items per service which means you could check out up to 75 items in total. All you need is your library card or a digital library card to get started.
Another way the library is available to patrons is a drive-thru pickup service. Patrons can either go online or call and place hold requests, then drive through to the window located beside the book drop and pick up items. In addition, the library also increased its hold limit from 3 items to 10.
No fines will be accrued if you decide to wait and return items already checked out until the library re-opens. However, if you want to return the items that you have checked out, bring them to the outside book drop and please don’t hand them directly to a staff member.
All items that are returned will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitation cleaners and placed in quarantine for 96 hours.
Staff will be available by phone and the online chat service via the library website to answer questions regarding how to register for a digital library card and how to utilize the online digital collection.
• KCEOC CLOSINGS — KCEOC Community Action Partnership has announced that it has closed all KCEOC Child Development classrooms beginning March 16 through April 10.
“KCEOC’s utmost concern is the health and safety of our staff, children and families,” the partnership posted on its Facebook page announcing the closings.
KCEOC also announced that all home visits will be suspended during this time. Normal operations are expected to restart Monday, April 13.
• CORBIN WELLNESS CENTER — In efforts to keep members and staff safe and healthy during these uncertain times, the Corbin Wellness Center has made the decision to cancel all group fitness classes until further notice. The topic of CrossFit RedBlaze classes is still being discussed. The gym will remain open and, as always, is accessible with your 24/7 key fob. Childcare is also closed.
Thursday, March 19
• CHAMBER LUNCHEON — The March London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been cancelled. After careful consideration of information provided by the Laurel County Health Department, the CDC and Governor Beshear, Chamber board members decided it is best to cancel the luncheon.
Friday, March 20
• FISH FRY — The fish fry at St. William Catholic Church, 521 W. Fifth Street, London, has been cancelled for Friday. The Lenten Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. was also scheduled for April 3. The Fish Dinner includes fish (fried or baked); french fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and an assortment of drinks and desserts. Price: Adults, $9.95; Children ages 5-12, $5; Ages 1-4 eat free. Cash or check. Carry-out dinners are available in limited amounts. For more information call 864-7500, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
• DEMOCRAT PRECINCT CONVENTIONS — The Democratic Party has cancelled the Democratic Precinct Conventions at 10 a.m. to be held at your local polling location. Your attendance at your precinct convention is your first step getting more involved in the Democratic Party. For more information, please contact Rex Sizemore at 606-864-4234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.