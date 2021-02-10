se

The following will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 due to weather:

CHI Saint Joseph Outpatient Rehabilitation

100 London Mountain View Drive Suite 400

London, KY 40741

 

CHI Saint Joseph Imaging Center

148 London Mountain View Drive Suite 1

London, KY 40741

 

CHI Saint Joseph Cancer Care Center

165 London Mountain View Drive

London, KY 40741

 

COVID Testing Site

148 London Mountain View Drive Suite 3

London, KY 40741

 

If you have a closing you want listed, email it to editor@sentinel-echo.com.

