A total of 400 students are quarantined at this time, Moresea said.
“Due to high COVID numbers in the county and a recent loss in our GCSD family, we are closing schools on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27,” Moresea wrote. “These will be non-instructional days, and will not require NTI coursework. The days will be added to the end of of the school year calendar.”
Moresea said Jamie Kennedy, a high school health teacher and assistant football coach, has died.
“It’s so very heartbreaking,” said the superintendent. “It’s been a tough day at Greenup County.”
Moresea said counselors and mental health providers will be available at Greenup County High School over the next two days to assist students and staff.
“If you feel your child is in need of special assistance or is having a great deal of difficulty coping, please do not hesitate to call, email or message us,” she said.
“(Kennedy) was a treasured teacher and coach, and he was a father figure to several,” Moresea said. “I ask that everyone pray for his family. And one thing I would encourage every person to do is to please get vaccinated.”
Kennedy had been quarantined since Friday, Moresea said.
Kennedy was the offensive line coach for Johnson Central for nearly a decade before joining Greenup County’s staff.
“He was well-respected at both places,” said Moresea, who said she received a message from Johnson County Superintendent Thom Cochran extending his schools’ condolences.
Moresea said as of Wednesday evening, athletic events are not affected by the school system’s closure. A few teams, however, are quarantined.
As of Wednesday, the football team was not quarantined and will play at Martin County on Friday.
“We’re trying to let kids have as many opportunities to still function normally,” Moresea said. “Our biggest problem at school is there’s not enough staff.
“The number of students and staff who are positive and/or quarantined has greatly impacted our ability to operate buses, kitchens and maintain classroom staffing,” Moresea wrote in the statement. “We apologize for the short notice. The next two days will be used for our staff to regroup, make long-term plans and thoroughly clean our facilities.”
Moresea extended gratitude for support of the school district.
“Our GC community is truly a family, and we are thankful,” Moresea said.
