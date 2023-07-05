A long abandoned property on Middleground Way will soon be under city management.
The property on Rupert Lane has been a source of discontent among residents in the area — as well as city officials dealing with the dilapidated and unkempt property.
Members of the city’s Code Enforcement Board dealt with the issues surrounding that property.
Frances Sweet, Code Enforcement Officer, said she had spoken with the property owner’s daughter regarding the property and the estate is still in limbo.
“That was one of our first cases back in October,” Sweet said. “The owners are deceased. I heard from the daughter, who lives in Florida and she said the property has been in probate for seven years.”
Sweet said the city has received numerous complaints on the property which includes a dilapidated double wide mobile home.
“The property was mowed once after we sent the first letter out,” Sweet said, “but nothing has been done since.”
The property also has unpaid taxes, with Sweet noting the property taxes had been paid in 2021 but none since. She added that no city taxes have been paid on that particular property.
After some discussion among board members — including City Attorney Larry Bryson — the decision was made for the City to identify the property as “abandoned” and place a lien against it for the city to tend to the property.
“Under the new ordinance, we can charge $1.50 for each $100 in value,” Bryson said. “Part of the order by the City will allow you to have someone secure the building and do mowing. Then the City can file a lien for maintenance done there.”
City Building Inspector Josh Wilson said he feared the property was an imminent risk, as children may play near or on that site or it may be used by some of the homeless population. Hearing Officer Eric Edwards said the property poses seven violations under city ordinances with the abandoned home and plant and tree overgrowth.
“We can demolish and remove the structure, then file a lien for the costs and recover the costs through a Master Commissioner sale,” Wilson added. “That place could be harboring some wildlife as well.”
An order for the legal processes to begin will be presented at the next meeting.
A second property listed is underway of cleanup, with an agreement between the Code Enforcement Board and the property owners. That property on East 4th Street has been cited for rubbish and a structure.
Property owner Don Estep was present for the meeting and explained that he used the property to repair some vehicles and planned to tear down a building on that property. He has already placed plywood over the windows to secure the building and said he planned to repair a camper located on that property.
Board members agreed to allow Estep until Sept. 1 to rectify the issues, with Estep stating that if the camper was not repaired by that date, he would move it off the property.
The third property is an old farm house located on Whitley Street owned by Elmo Greer Capital LLC. Sweet said she has spoken with the owners, who have mowed and cleaned some of the property.
“At one time, the front door was standing open but Mr. Greer has mowed and taken a tree down. He has boarded up the doors and windows in the back of the property,” she said. “He said he wanted to get some items from inside the house before it is demolished.”
With cooperation by the owner, the board then voted to allow that property remain under watch until September 1 — after which time the board would revisit the issue.
