TRI-COUNTY - While it seems that many economies around the country are currently facing a shortage of coins, here in the Tri-County, many local businesses say they have not yet been affected by the lack of change.
In a press-release dated June 11, the Federal Reserve stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a disruption in the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins.
“In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” read the release.
As a result, effective June 15, the Federal Reserve Banks and their coin distribution locations began allocating available supplies of pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters to depository institutions based on volume as a temporary measure.
“Order limits are unique by coin denomination and are the same across all Federal Reserve coin distribution locations. Limits will be reviewed and potentially revised based on national receipt levels, inventories, and Mint production,” the statement also read.
Like many national trends, it seems the coin shortage trend is delayed in reaching the Tri-County region.
“I haven’t been affected with it yet,” said Pete Bowlin, the general manager of Ernie’s Spirits in Corbin. “When I go to the bank and everything, I still buy coins and stuff right now. It’s not done anything drastic to us yet.”
Other local businesses such as Corbin’s Mega Mart, Liquor King, and Liquor World along with Barbourville’s Ugly Mug have all said that they haven’t been affected by the coin shortage either.
“We really have not seen a great impact,” said Tim Barnes, president and CEO of Hometown Bank. “Obviously the coin coming through the bank is not what it was back in February, but we’re, what I guess you would call, coin neutral.”
Barnes said Hometown Bank is still able to produce enough coin through daily transactions, that it hasn’t had to make any adjustments to its day-to-day operations.
“Some banks have coin need and some banks supply coin, and we’re kind of neutral in that aspect,” Barnes explained. “So, we’ve not really seen a huge impact. I would say if anything, we’re a little bit down on nickels, is probably what we’ve seen a shortage of.”
Although Barnes and Hometown Bank have been fortunate thus far, the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) have put out a call asking Kentuckians to dig through their change and to deposit it at their local banks.
“Without the the ability to have fundraisers in schools and camps and with the many businesses requiring cards for payment, you would be surprised at how many coins are sitting in homes, cars, and couch cushions rather than being recirculated into the economy,” the KBA released in a statement. “That means less coins are available when you need change.”
Speaking of businesses requiring their customers to use cards, one Corbin business has been able to avoid the coin shortage by doing just that.
Jeri Pinson, the manager of Corbin’s You, Me, Coffee and Tea, says the beverage shop stopped accepting cash a couple of months ago due to the pandemic.
“We actually stopped taking cash a couple of months ago, just due to the fact that it would be a lot easier during this time,” Pinson said.
As far as You, Me, Coffee, and Tea’s customers adapting to cashless transactions, Pinson said the transition has been more smooth than one would think.
“A majority of our customers already pay with card,” Pinson explained. “We definitely haven’t lost any sales from it or anything like that. Most people do carry a card on them, but it definitely was something to get used to at first. But it’s been taking pretty well.”
According to Barnes, the simple fix to the coin shortage problem before it reaches the Tri-County’s locally owned businesses is for things to return to way they were before the pandemic.
“I think once people realize that there is a shortage, they could start hoarding it more,” he added. “Or they could help the situation out, and clean out their ash trays or whatever, their coin bins, and bring it in, and things could get back to normal.”
The Times-Tribune reached out to corporately owned establishments like Circle-K, but were told that they were unable to comment on the coin shortage without first receiving permission from corporate.
