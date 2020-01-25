LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Country star Cole Swindell will bring his Down to Earth Tour to the Louisville Palace on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Fresh off of his single “Love You Too Late” topping the charts, Swindell's Down to Earth Tour will feature support from Hardy and Trea Landon. Tickets are on sale now.
Since launching his career in 2014, Swindell has toured with some of the biggest stars in country including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley.
The Georgia native first headlined in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tour and co-headlined the Reason To Drink….Another Tour with Dustin Lynch. As a songwriter and a singer, Cole Swindell is one of the linchpins of the breezy country-pop sound that became known as bro-country in the 2010s.
Swindell first came to prominence as a songwriter for Luke Bryan, a fellow alumni of Georgia Southern University, but around the time Bryan took "Roller Coaster" to number one, Swindell began his own climb up the charts.
Swindell racked up several big hits in the middle of the 2000s -- "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth the Whisky," "You Should Be Here" -- that became emblematic of the sound of mainstream country of its era: friendly, melodic, and sunny, blending elements of rock and hip-hop with country.
Tickets are on sale now and range from $39.75 to $225.75. Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases. Tickets may be purchased at www.LouisvillePalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street. For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more contact MindyGoff@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.