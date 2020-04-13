A nursing home in Columbia is the latest hotspot for COVID-19 among long-term-care facilities in Kentucky, making Adair County a hotspot of public concern.
At Summit Manor, 29 residents and four employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, said the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. There could be more because not all tests results were available Friday morning, department Director Shawn Crabtree said.
"Crabtree had announced six cases among residents Thursday, but the facility received additional test results later that day," Bill Estep reports for the Lexington Herald-Leader. "One woman from the nursing home died last week as a result of the disease, and several have been hospitalized."
As Adair County's only nursing home, "Many people in the community have ties to the facility through people staying there or working there," Estep notes. "Mike Keltner, the county emergency manager, said his grandmother is in the facility."
“It makes it rough,” Keltner said at a morning news conference with Crabtree and County Judge-Executive Gale Cowan, who said she has two relatives in Summit Manor.
“Everybody’s scared, and I understand that,” she said. “We’re all worried.”
Questioned by ACCV Editor-Publisher Sharon Burton at the Friday news conference, Crabtree said he didn't answer her inquiries because he wanted to notify family members of all 71 Summit Manor residents.
"Crabtree said Summit Manor was able to obtain tests for all residents and employees after an initial positive case last week," and "had been following guidance on social distancing and protecting residents and staff before the outbreak. Family members had not been allowed into the facility since about March 10, so Crabtree said the coronavirus may have been carried into the facility by an employee or health worker from outside."
When the test results came back, Estep reports, "Local, district and state health officials held a conference call with Summit Manor and Signature HealthCare officials to work out a response and make sure the facility would have enough staff to care for residents, Crabtree said." The Community Voice reports him saying that one patient was sent to a hospital.
Estep reports, "He said other long-term care facilities need to consider issues such as setting up dedicated coronavirus areas and making sure they have room for people coming back from hospitals," and it's critical to prepare.
“By the time somebody tests positive,” Crabtree said, “you may already be in the middle of a very difficult situation.”
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
