Knowing how many people are stopping in London, where they go and what activities they engage in is a bit easier with a new program used by the London Laurel County Tourist Commission.
Co-executive director Kelly Burton showed the numbers and directions of those visitors to members of the county tourism board — which allows tourism officials to see what activities and locations draw visitors and to enhance their visits.
Burton said there had been 36,000 trips taken since the new tracking system was installed and that visitors had come from Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, Ohio and Indiana as the main travelers.
“You can track where they go to eat or shop. You can focus in on one day and see where they go,” she said.
She used the World Chicken Festival as an example. While the county tourism commission generates money from the transient tax (hotel/motel tax), the new system can also zoom in on “feet on the ground” on a daily basis. That can help in developing new events. The Town Center concert in June that featured country star Clay Walker brought in large crowds. The largest number of people attending the World Chicken Festival was on Saturday night with Tracy Lawrence headlining the entertainment.
“We can generate reports from about anything with this program,” Burton said. “The ASA was held on a weekend of the Town Center concert so some of the archery people came out for the concert. If you have a certain day or event, we can have a report on that.”
Commissioners also approved Burton to attend an STS Marketing College. City tourism director Chris Robinson said he has attended the week long program and that it was very educational and beneficial in the tourism industry. Burton said she would expand her knowledge and experience by participating in the training, with Robinson adding that the course was proven to enhance knowledge, familiarity and networking possibilities with other tourism specialists. Anyone wishing to participate, however, must enroll in the training for three consecutive years. Board members approved Burton’s participation in that training.
This year’s Heritage Music Series will host just a one night event, set for April. Burton said the music series normally had offered two nights of entertainment from singer/songwriters across the region and usually had one sell out night.
“We thought we’d do it in one night and have a sold out crowd,” she said.
The names of the April performers, the date and time will be announced on Wednesday (today).
The Family Entertainment Center, located in the North Main Kroger Plaza, is undergoing construction and has not announced an opening date. Burton said that owners Craig and Leslie Tincher had asked for sponsorship with a wrap with the county tourism’s logo on one of the go-carts for the new facility. That spurred a discussion among members on the cost of the wrap, in addition for a $2,500 sponsorship. Commissioner Rodney Hendrickson said his previous experience with a wrap ran about $1,400 and suggested that the commission price wraps at other places for the best deal.
Co-executive director Kim Collier presented some revisions to the existing by-laws. Those by-laws needed upgrading and updating and Collier outlined the differences.
“The parts that are underlined are to be revised,” she said. “The parts with a line through them are the ones that need to be deleted.”
Periodic upgrades are necessary as changes to laws pertaining to tourist commissions are passed.
The London Laurel County Tourist Commission meets on the third Tuesday of each month at noon in the Heritage Hills theater.
