Ladeidra Jones, who chairs the Kentucky Parole Board, gave a numerical profile of those who have been in in the criminal justice system.
She testified there were 20,125 people in prison on December 31, 2020. A total of 15,142 were white, 4380 Black and 245 bi-racial. The parolee population was 10,243, of whom 1,886 were Black and 8,124 were white.
Jones said nearly 2,800 Black inmates were released in 2020. Of them, 304 returned to custody on new charges, while 483 committed with what she termed “technical violations.” Over 14,000 white inmates were released from prison, 1,659 of whom had new charges and were brought back, while another 3,659 faced technical violations.
Jones said there appeared to be racial disparity in the parolee populations. “We are hoping to look at some additional training.”
Rachel Bingham with the Administrative Office of the Courts said legislative reforms, allowing juveniles facing low-level misdemeanor charges to be kept out of the criminal justice system, has been a success story with them.
“It has worked effectively and efficiently,” she said. “We were able to really make an impact around that front door, provide more diversion opportunities for our youth, and be able to give really a graduated response to how we handle kids in the juvenile justice system.”
But AOC Director Laurie Dudgeon said it hasn’t worked for everyone. “The reforms were particularly effective for white kids, but they were frankly less effective for our kids of color.”
Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, also appeared before the commission.
He testified since the 2011-2012 school year, overall student enrollment at public universities in Kentucky has declined by 15.9%, while underrepresented minority students, or URM, rose by 6.4%. But at the Kentucky Community and Technical College system, it was a different story. Overall enrollment fell by 28%, with all URM students showing a 9% drop. However, URM non-low-income student enrollment rose by 25%, while URM low-income students dropped 29%, and all low-income students fell 38.5%.
Thompson said their greatest need is to increase low-income URM enrollment and graduation rates at both the universities and KCTCS.
Commission Co-Chair Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, said, his goal with the Commission is two-fold. “How and why the systems discover a problem and correct course,” he said. “The presentations indicate that the work being done with these systems without a lot of legislative laws being passed. The systems are self-correcting. The other focus is what are the policy levers we can move, to try and create better opportunities for all Kentuckians, especially for those who may not have had the opportunities in the past.”
The Commission’s next meeting will be Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.