City tourism officials are pondering the future of large gatherings after the London City Council canceled the lease agreement on the London Community Center with tourism commission.
The lease agreement allows either party to cancel the usage of the facility at any time and without specific reason. The City of London owns the building but it falls under the city tourism commission to operate the facility.
The events hosted at the center and loss of that facility places the tourism commission in dire straits in serving the community at large.
The issue was discussed during a special-called meeting of the London City Tourism Commission on Monday. The meeting, usually postponed until Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, posed scheduling problems for some members — thus requiring the meeting to be held on Monday afternoon.
The topic was primary for tourism officials, especially after the London City Council voted the end the lease with city tourism during their special-called meeting on Friday. That vote left tourism officials with questions and concerns for the future of the community events held there.
City Tourism Chair Starr Handy said the meeting space for tourism or other small gatherings is not a problem.
“We can solve that tomorrow,” he said during Monday’s special-called meeting. “It’s the loss of the community center for the community.”
Brittany Cradic, director of the community center, said the loss of that space would affect numerous activities.
“The schools,” she said. “They do their proms, all of their fundraising activities. We’ve got people wanting to do weddings. That’s the big thing — we’re not going to have space for them to have fundraisers. You’re looking at 200 to 250 people.”
Commissioner Phil Smith said he was concerned about the loss of revenue from people looking to book events for 2024.
“What’s crucial, in the next 30 days — and I know because I’ve been in the event business — is how much she (Cradic) will lose. How many people are trying to book something or where else they will go is something we need to address now, not later in the summer,” Smith said.
City Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said on Tuesday that the community center space is wanted for a new city hall and city police station. The tourism commission hosts offices in the lower level addition where the city tourism, city council, ethics board and other city boards meet. That space and the community center meeting area, he said, must be vacated by Jan. 1, 2024.
The issue is the loss of large gatherings. Currently Jackson Energy has a meeting room to accommodate some gatherings, while Heritage Hills property owned by the county tourism commission and operated by OTG Events, can accommodate approximately 200 people in both the banquet hall and the theater building.
Robinson and city tourism commissioners said finding space or building another facility was not in the works prior to the council’s decision to terminate the lease on the community center.
“You’re talking $2 to $3 million and we don’t know what building costs will be in two more years,” Robinson said. “We have several projects going on right now and building a new community center was not one of them.”
Robinson told tourism officials that the $3 million facility would also not include purchase of property.
“You’re assuming the land is free,” he said to Smith. “That’s going to be another problem.”
The many events held at the community center will also affect the revenues for the tourism commission, although commissioners have voiced less concern for the loss of revenue than for the loss of community events held in the facility.
City council members did not elaborate on the reasoning for the cancelation of the lease during January’s regular meeting on Jan. 2, nor during Friday’s special-called meeting.
The issues were discussed among the four city tourism commission members — Chair Starr Handy, Lois McWhorter, Phil Smith and newly appointed member Josh Samples. Samples replaces Kelly Greene, who resigned after learning that city council members are not permitted to serve two city boards. There remains three vacant seats, so done with the resignations of Holly Little, Donnie Philpot and Kip Jervis — all of whom were elected to serve on the London City Council. Appointments to the City Tourism Commission are made by the Mayor, but are selected from three nominees from the City, Hotel/Motel association and restaurant association.
