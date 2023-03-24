London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.