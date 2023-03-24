FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Last July, record flooding, destructive straight-line winds and mudslides impacted communities in more than a dozen counties in eastern Kentucky, which continue working toward recovery.
Many survivors still have disaster-related unmet needs, so organizations such as faith-based, non-profit, governments and businesses have come together in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Perry, Letcher and Pike counties to form Long-Term Recovery Groups (LTRGs), to help Kentuckians keep their recovery on track.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the recovery process begins and ends at the local level. To support state and local officials, and help build back communities to be more resilient, FEMA’s Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALS) have worked in affected communities to help establish seven LTRGs, with the assistance from the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, and the Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD). These groups assess the needs of survivors in their communities then seek and vet resources to fulfill a survivor’s unmet disaster related needs.
“The most effective recovery strategies are built around local organizations with strong ties to the community,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Myra Shird. “LTRGs are an integral part of the mission to provide support and guidance to communities recovering from disasters.”
Even after receiving insurance payments and federal disaster assistance, some survivors may continue to have disaster related unmet needs. FEMA says this is where LTRGs can help.
These recovery groups are local teams committed to seeing their community through to full recovery. In Kentucky, LTRGs have been active in maintaining distribution centers to feed local families, providing much needed cleaning supplies, securing low-cost furniture and appliances for disaster survivors, and making repairs to disaster damaged homes. FEMA VALs help to connect organizations with resources such as labor, materials and funding.
To learn how to join a VOAD to help respond to disasters across the state, visit www.KentuckyVOAD.org. To volunteer, email: Kentuckyvoad@gmail.com. In Clay County, contact Robin Whitaker at 606-598-5127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.