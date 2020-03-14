Gov. Andy Beshear announced there are 16 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky in his Saturday press conference.
In addition to Harrison County, Jefferson County and Fayette County, cases have been confirmed in Bourbon County, Montgomery County and Nelson County/Meade County (one case has connection to both counties).
Gov. Beshear said the first instance of an individual who tested positive and refused to self quarantine has now happened as well. The Nelson County resident was forced into isolation after the person refused, according to Gov. Beshear.
Gov. Beshear also said that one person who tested positive is in "bad shape" and the expectation is that the person might not make it. He said that multiple factors led to that condition.
Gov. Beshear said he is asking child care centers to create a plan for closures that can be enacted in 72 hours if necessary.
He also has asked hospitals to end elective procedures by end of the day on Wednesday. He said it will be left up to the hospitals to determine what is elective procedures, but he expects to need the hospitals to be ready to deal with COVID-19-related issues.
Gov. Beshear urged people to share as he reflected on a young mom who had bought a eight month supply of baby formula.
"Let's be the best version of ourselves," he said.
Gov. Beshear said that more steps will be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is us, Team Kentucky, versus the coronavirus,” he said as he urged that all community gatherings be cancelled.
