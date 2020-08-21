FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Evictions for non-payment of rent and whether or not they can be enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed by the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
The Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily paused evictions but allowed them to resume, August 1. Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order in March halting non-payment evictions for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
Committee Co-Chair Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, noted evictions for other than non-payment of rent was allowed to continue all this time, helping lead to the confusion.
“For non-payment, evictions were cut off for a time, and now they’re not cut off. But maybe they are because there’s the governor’s order, which still seems to put a hold on things, except you have some judges who believe the governor’s order simply stops the enforcement of the forcible detainer. You can file the action, you can have the hearing, but if that tenant decides to sit tight, you can’t have law enforcement follow through on a set-out order.”
Westerfield said both tenants and landlords find themselves between a rock and a hard place. “We have tenants who can’t pay, because they’ve lost their jobs due to COVID, and I worry about them being evicted. We have some landlords who are financially fine, but we also have landlords who, citing an example, is an elderly woman who lives on social security and the rent from the other half of the duplex she lives in. When her tenant doesn’t pay the rent, she can’t buy groceries, can’t do any number of things.”
Adding to the confusion, a lawsuit was filed at U.S. District Court in Covington, seeking to throw out the Beshear eviction ban.
Ben Carter, an attorney with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, said he fears an eviction explosion in September because the CARES Act hold on evictions has ended.
“Eviction laws in Kentucky are outdated, uneven depending on where you live, and are unfair, and that was before the pandemic,” Carter testified. “We have tens of thousands of people waiting for their unemployment decision from the government. It is so offensive to me that we are allowing evictions to proceed when Kentuckians are unable to get the money they deserve.”
J.D. Carey with the Apartment Owners of Kentucky told the panel, “Much like renters in the state, apartment owners and operators face significant impending financial challenges during this unprecedented public health emergency. Relief is urgently needed from all levels of government to maintain operations of Kentucky’s apartment homes and ensure the viability of the state’s housing stock.”
He says the owners have been trying to work with residents affected by COVID-19 job losses.
Gov. Beshear is expected to make an announcement soon on the future of his executive order, which did not relieve tenants of the responsibility to eventually pay rent or mortgage payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.