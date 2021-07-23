People are now being invited to submit their estimate on how many gallons of paint will be used to paint the finish coat on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Kokosing Construction Company Inc., the contractor team leading the major rehabilitation and painting project, is sponsoring the contest in preparation for construction. Phase one is expected to begin next month with truss painting and the first half of lower deck replacement work.
“The Sherman Minton Bridge is an important community asset—particularly for Louisville’s West End and New Albany community members who travel it daily,” said Vince Martini, the Senior Project Manager for Kokosing Construction Company. “Since painting is such a large part of this project, we wanted to engage the public with a peek behind the curtain and a meaningful prize that would support our local communities in the process.”
The Project Team is partnering with several restaurants located close to the Bridge to celebrate its connection to West Louisville and New Albany communities.
Six winners will receive a $100 gift card to one of the participating restaurants surrounding the Bridge including West Louisville’s The Table, Sweet Peaches and Lucretia’s Kitchen and New Albany’s Board and You Bistro, MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen and The Exchange Pub + Kitchen.
Painting is a major part of the project and will occur throughout construction. The painting process consists of multiple coats that function to protect the steel from rust and corrosion. The finish coat is the third and final coat that gives the bridge its color and helps protect it from the environment.
Although the true number of paint gallons used will not be known until the end of construction in mid-2023, the winning number will be based off the Project Team’s initial estimate required for the finish coat.
The contest closes August 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The winners will be announced the week after. For contest details and to submit entries, go to ShermanMintonRenewal.com/GuesstheGallons.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge, which is 2,052 feet long and carries six lanes of traffic, I-64 and US 150, over the Ohio.
It will be a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters ,the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.