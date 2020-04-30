We are now down to the Final Four.
Eight teams, Boys — Corbin (2009), Knox Central (2017), Barbourville (2006) and South Laurel (2016); Girls — South Laurel (2020), North Laurel (2019), North Laurel (2020) and Harlan County (2018) have punched their tickets to the Final Four of the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments with two teams advancing to the long-awaited championship games.
Listed below are the remaining eight teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
Boys
Final Four
Game 29: No. 9 Corbin (2009) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Barbourville defeated the No. 4, 13, and 5 seeds to reach the Final Four, but the Tigers’ run finally came to an end after running into a determined Corbin Redhound squad.
The Redhounds received a 32-point scoring effort from Josh Crawford to cruise past the Tigers, 72-61.
Barbourville held its own and only trailed by three at halftime before seeing Corbin outscore the Tigers, 38-30, during the game’s final 16 minutes.
Josh Smith joined Crawford in double figures in scoring by tossing in 19 points and seven rebounds while Madison Johnson added 11 points. Isaac Wilson and Lee Crawford each scored five points apiece.
Chris Good led Barbourville with a double-double, scoring 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Matthew Cox added 17 points while Travis Crawford scored 15 points. Derek Vanover and Cody Messer each scored three points apiece.
Josh Crawford’s eight points in the first quarter gave the Redhounds a 16-14 lead but Cox and Good combined to score 14 points in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Corbin’s Smith at the end of the first half gave his team a 34-31 lead at halftime.
The Redhounds opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run that was capped off by Johnson’s two-handed dunk as Corbin led 42-31 with 6:07 remaining in the period.
Messer managed to hit a 3-pointer right before the end of the quarter to cut Barbourville’s deficit to 54-44.
The Tigers didn’t get any closer as the Redhounds pushed their lead to as many as 16 points (62-46) before wrapping up the 11-point win.
Girls
Final Four
Game 29: No. 1 South Laurel (2020) vs. No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
The two teams met in the regional finals with South Laurel coming away with a 78-67 win over the Lady Jaguars, but this time around, the game was even closer.
North Laurel took a 67-66 lead into the fourth quarter before seeing consecutive 3-pointers by Sydnie Hall give the Lady Cardinals a 86-81 win over the Lady Jaguars.
North Laurel led 81-80 with 40 seconds remaining before missing a front end of a one and one as South Laurel’s Rachel Presley pulled down the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Ally Collett who passed the ball off to Hall in the corner. Hall caught the pass on the run and drained her 3-point attempt to give her team an 83-81 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
Amerah Steele stole the inbounds pass and hit Hall in the corner with a no-look pass and Hall drained another 3-pointer to seal the win for the Lady Cardinals.
Hall led all scorers with 25 points while knocking down eight 3-pointers. Amerah Steele added 21 points while Ally Collett finished with 19 points and eight assists. Presley finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Clara Collins added six points.
Hailee Valentine finished with 24 points and four 3-pointers for the Lady Jaguars while Gracie Jervis finished with 17 points. She also hit four 3-pointers. Halle Collins knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Emily Sizemore scored 14 points and Isabel Gray added eight points. Chloe McKnight turned in a two-point, six-rebound, and three-block performance.
The game was tied at 25 apiece at the end of the first quarter while North Laurel held a 44-43 lead at halftime.
Collett’s nine points in the third quarter helped give South Laurel a 67-62 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
