KEAVY — A Corbin man died Thursday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree.
Damon Longsworth, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash. It occurred on KY 312 near Keavy around 3:12 p.m.
According to the Sheriff's investigators, Longsworth was driving a 1992 red Ford pickup which was traveling east bound on KY 312 when it traveled off the roadway and struck a tree causing a fatal injury.
Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier is the primary investigator and K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Major Chuck Johnson helped in the investigation.
Agencies assisting at the scene included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire department, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
