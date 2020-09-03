CORBIN - On Thursday morning during a special-called meeting, the Corbin City Commission unanimously approved a letter written by Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams, and Corbin City Mayor Suzie Razmus to be sent to Corbin businesses located in southern Laurel County relating to the possible annexation of said businesses into the city of Corbin.
“Marlon and I have written this letter, and just wanted to make sure the whole commission was on board and had a chance to read that,” said Razmus introducing the letter to city commissioners.
The letter comes after a special called meeting last month by the London City Council, in which the first reading of an item entitled “Intent to Annex” took place.
“Recently, and for the second time, the city of London has started proceedings to annex 12 miles down Interstate 75 to exit 29 and attempt to take in the city of Corbin’s infrastructure,” reads the letter. “This is a form of illegal annexation and will be opposed,” it goes on to say, adding that the city of Corbin had proposed a compromise.
Corbin’s proposal would see that any businesses along the Cumberland Gap Parkway corridor in Laurel County would have the option of of being brought into the Corbin’s city limits for police and fire protection, as well as having the ability to sell alcohol.
The letter points out how southern Laurel County has benefitted from Corbin city water and sewer lines and also has Corbin mailing addresses and phone numbers.
“This agreement would have been a win/win as occupational tax dollars would be shared between Laurel County and the city of Corbin,” notes the letter.
Laurel County’s occupation tax is already under an inter-local agreement with the city of London to share all of the taxes collected throughout the county with the city at ratio of 70/30, which allows the city of London to collect taxes from exit 29 as well.
Corbin’s letter states the the city’s proposal was “soundly refused with no basis for the decision.” As a result, Corbin is asking any potential businesses along the Cumberland Gap Parkway who would like to be considered for annexation into the city of Corbin, to write a letter requesting such actions take place.
“The city of Corbin will never allow the city of London to annex on to our water and sewer infrastructure, a 40 million dollar investment,” says the letter. “We instead are open to a compromise which will allow for growth and mutual benefit to all parties.”
Last month, Corbin’s City Commission authorized and directed attorney Patrick Hughes and his law firm to take the necessary actions on behalf of the city of Corbin to protect the interest of Corbin in response to London’s intent to annex the area.
“We just want to make sure that the north Corbin businesses understand we do want them,” Razmus told the Times-Tribune after the meeting.
The City of Corbin is expected to release further statements regarding the letter at a later time.
In other city council news, the council approved:
-The second reading of ordinance 8-2020, an ordinance establishing the regulatory license fee for the sale of alcoholic beverages for the 2021 fiscal year. The rates did not change from last year.
-The second reading of ordinance 9-2020, an ordinance fixing the auto tax rate for the 2021 fiscal year. The rate was set at 24.23 cents per $100 worth of taxable value of motor vehicles, the same as rate as last year.
-The hiring of two full-time school resource officers, Brentley Patrick and Michael Taylor.
