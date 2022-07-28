LONDON -- After a hot, dry spell, most farmers were hoping for some rain but what has fallen in the past two days has been more than the Cornett family bargained for as much of their 200-acre farm in Laurel County remained under water Thursday due to the devastating flooding across Eastern Kentucky.
Rhonda Cornett, owner of Cornett Farm Fresh, has no idea what she and her family can salvage because it is too soon to tell. She estimated that close to seven inches of rain has fallen in the past two days.
When asked what has been damaged, Cornett said, "Pretty much everything. Bell peppers, squash, zucchini, eggplant, and sweet corn are probably the hardest hit and the most acreage that we've got right now."
Cornett added that pretty much all the farm is going to have some damage. "Some of it is completely gone and the rest of it we're gong to have to wait and see," she said.
The farm has thankfully received no structural damage from the water. The Cornetts farm river bottoms.
"Up until two weeks ago we were praying for rain," she said. "Creeks were drying up and we had to pump from neighboring ponds to get water to the crops. And now those same creeks that were completely dry are outside of their banks and flooding into the crops. It's one of those things--nature can be pretty cruel."
The Cornetts are only one family who have been affected by the devastating floods that have swept through Kentucky — causing at least three deaths thus far.
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in light of the situation.
“We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history," the governor stated. "The situation is dynamic and ongoing. In most places we are not seeing receding water – in fact, in most places it has not crested yet."
Hundreds of people have reached out to Cornett and her family asking what they can do for their family. For her, the biggest thing is to keep shopping at Cornett Farm Fresh, which she hopes will carry them through the rest of the season. There are also fields that they have not used yet which they planned to farm with other crops later that will take them late into the fall.
"We have great and loyal customers," said Cornett. "I ask that our customers and community be understanding that we may not have the usual range of produce that we do because of the weather. And pray that we have something salvageable."
If you would like to support Cornett Farm Fresh, the store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and may be reached at (606) 657-5918.
