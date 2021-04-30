Now, leaders of Bowling Green’s National Corvette Museum are looking to better tell that story through a planned expansion of the museum.
Announced by the museum’s board of directors at last weekend’s Michelin NCM Bash, the plan calls for a 30,000-square-foot addition to the museum, to be added next to its original entrance and extending into the truck parking lot.
A capital campaign has started to pay for the expansion, estimated to cost $12 million, and museum leaders said construction will begin only when enough money has been raised.
“We’ve reached the point where we need more room,” said Glenn Johnson, a Texas resident and chairman of the museum’s board of directors. “We could get a loan and do it now, but we don’t want to put the museum in more debt.
“We wanted to be prudent in how we went about it, so we decided to have a capital campaign. We’re hoping that within one to five years to be able to start the expansion.”
Plans for the addition are in the works, according to the museum’s director of collections and curator, Derek Moore.
Moore said about 25,000 square feet of the expansion will be used for exhibit space, with the rest devoted to office space and a lounge for lifetime members that will be located on the second story.
“This expansion will give the museum the opportunity to tell more of Corvette’s stories than ever before,” Moore said. “When the museum opened, we were only in the fourth generation of the Corvette. Since then we have seen another four generations. This is our opportunity to ensure that the museum stays on pace with such a beloved automobile that makes history every day.”
Moore pointed out that the museum, which opened in 1994, was expanded in 2009 with the primary addition being a conference center.
This planned expansion will allow the museum to display more of its collection of cars and artifacts, many of which are now stored in the nearby 8,000-square-foot former Fraternal Order of Police lodge that the museum purchased in 2019.
“Every museum always has artifacts and things in storage,” Moore said. “Around 30% of our collection is on exhibit, with another 70% in storage. The idea is to rotate those through the museum.”
Moore said he has been encouraged by the early “silent phase” of the capital campaign that raised $1.6 million before the campaign began in earnest.
“I think it has been well-received by our membership,” Moore said. “An expansion has been talked about for some time. It’s the right thing to do for our members.”
The growth of the nonprofit museum, which sits on a 55-acre campus, mirrors the growth of the adjoining for-profit NCM Motorsports Park.
Opened in 2014, the NCM Motorsports Park has a 3.15-mile track used by Corvette owners and others to drive or ride at high speeds around the winding course.
The park added a go-kart track in 2017 and now has room for more growth.
In 2019, the museum completed the purchase of 208.323 acres alongside the NCM Motorsports Park just off Interstate 65. The $3,294,845 purchase gives the museum and the motorsports park a total of 430 acres.
At the time of the purchase, then-museum Executive Director Wendell Strode said there are many possibilities for using the land.
“We feel like there are long-term opportunities to incorporate motorsports-related activities and recreational activities,” he said.
There’s no timetable for expansion at the motorsports park, and Moore said the same is true for the museum.
“As fundraising develops, that will drive the timeline for the expansion,” he said. “We’ll move forward in a responsible and transparent manner.”
