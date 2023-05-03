The use of “Jake Brakes” by large trucks is now prohibited in city limits, while an ordinance addressing fees charged for fire department services was tabled until the June meeting of the London City Council.
Monday’s meeting addressed several ordinances, one of which brought controversy among council members and Mayor Randall Weddle and City Attorney Larry Bryson.
Ordinance 2023-21 centers around large trucks that use their loud brake system in town. Council member Holly Little said she introduced the ordinance due to complaints by residents and businesses about the loud noises from the “Jake Brakes.”
“They are so loud and they’ve even rattled the windows of some businesses,” Little said. “I sponsored that ordinance because I’m getting complaints.”
Councilman Justin Young, who operates an excavation business of his own, disagreed with banning the use of the brake systems.
“There’s places in town where you may have to use them,” he said. “I drive a truck for a living and sometimes you have to use them.”
Young referred to the stretch of roadway around A.R. Dyche Cemetery which has a curve and downhill slope before a red light.
“You pick up speed going around that curve and you may have to use the Jake Brake to slow down for the red light,” Young explained.
Young also referred to a previous ordinance passed by the city to ban semi trucks from using Main Street. That ordinance, according to Bryson and Weddle, was necessary for the state Transportation Cabinet to post signs along KY 192 and Hal Rogers Parkway designating them as alternative truck routes. Young said Main Street (U.S. 25) is a federal coal route and that trucks had rights to use that roadway. Young’s comments then prompted Bryson to say that council issues were being addressed as “special interests.”
“It is an ethical violation for you to vote on a personal interest that you have in things like this. And we’re seeing this again and again and again,” Bryson said.
After further discussion, council member Kelly Greene addressed Bryson.
“Larry, you’re speaking too much to the council,” Greene said. “You are the attorney and when we ask you a question is when you’re to answer. It’s one thing to give us advice but being accusatory and attacking council members — that’s where it stops.”
Bryson countered by saying that previous issues had prompted him to give advice to council members and that he would continue to give advice. He added that council members could take this advice or ignore it. But issues arising from a special city audit last year prompted Bryson to offer advice during council meetings because he said he was questioned as to why he had not shared legal information during the previous city administration.
Council members then approved the ordinance prohibiting trucks from using the “jake brakes” in city limits, with Young casting the sole “no” vote.
Bryson and Weddle had previously exchanged words with Young and other council members regarding an ordinance regarding a fire safety ordinance. Weddle explained to council members that the ordinance addressed billing insurance companies for the city fire department responding to structure fires. Melvin Chesnut, a retired insurance agent and former firefighter himself, addressed the council — by some council members’ request — regarding the language in the section allowing billing of insurance companies. Chesnut and Bryson engaged in a heated discussion regarding policies of insurance companies, with Chesnut saying that many homeowner policies do not have coverage for fires. Chesnut asked whether in those situations, the property owner would be billed.
Chesnut added that if the fire department filed a claim to the insurance company, the homeowner’s rates would increase — even if the homeowner did not file a claim. Bryson disagreed with that, although Chesnut insisted that even homeowner policies with fire coverage would see an increase in their premiums.
Weddle said many other cities had similar policies and that billing insurance companies to get reimbursement for the fire department’s time and labor was common. He assured the public and council members that no property owner would be billed, regardless of their homeowners policy — or the lack of one.
Councilman Kip Jervis said the public was very concerned about that particular ordinance. After comments from other council members regarding the language in that ordinance, Weddle suggested that council members submit their ideas and wording and to table the issue until the next meeting. Council members voted to table the issue for the June meeting.
Another ordinance discussed was concerning vacant property. Ordinance 2023-15 would set abandoned properties in a separate class of real property. Council members were assured that the ordinance was not “creating a new tax” as many people hearing about the ordinance had expressed concern. Weddle explained that before the city could condemn private property that violated city ordinances, there would be numerous attempts to contact the owner and resolve the issue. Bryson added that there are abandoned properties that are not maintained all over the city. Weddle said that many of those properties were being used by the homeless population as well as for drug users.
“We have a large homeless population, if you don’t know this, and there is a problem,” he added.
Weddle addressed the public watching on the live Facebook feed.
“We’re not going to give you a warning and then condemn your property,” he said. “We will call and mail notices several times in order to resolve the situation.”
Other ordinances addressed and approved included:
• First reading of an ordinance establishing the rules for campgrounds and RV parks, including specifications for distance between RV spots. This issue has been pending since November when outgoing council members tabled the issue for the incoming new four members to address. The issue has resurfaced in other council meetings this year but passed unanimously on Monday night.
• Second reading of the ordinance addressing the role of the City Clerk. Katelin McPeek was hired as city clerk and was sworn in at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. Under the ordinance, the city clerk is hired by the Mayor with the council’s approval.
• First reading of an ordinance rezoning property at 1207 West Fifth Street passed unanimously. The rezoning is due to the property formerly known as Blanton Lumber being zoned both R-2 (residential) and C-2 (commercial).
• Annexation continues, with the council approving an ordinance to annex portions of KY 363 and KY 1006, and another ordinance to annex portions of KY 1006 and KY 363 into city limits. Weddle explained that city limits currently is joining those areas to be annexed.
• Kim Collier and Kelly Burton with London Laurel Tourism Commission and coordinators of the World Chicken Festival requested street closures for this year’s festival — adding that no new streets are being closed than in previous year.
• Chris Robinson with London City Tourism asked for street closures around Town Center for the summer concert series and for a school-related event.
• Approval to advertise for bids for a 2023 Tahoe for the Street Department.
• Approval to advertise for blacktop bids.
The full video of the May 1 London City Council meeting can be viewed on the City of London’s Facebook page.
