After a scathing audit by the State Auditor’s office earlier this year, the London City Council held a special meeting last week to revise their personnel policies and procedures to comply with the auditor’s recommendations.
That ordinance, No. 2022-13, repeals the former ordinances pertaining to personnel policies and establishes an ethics code for city employees and city officials. The new ordinance also includes a pay and classification scale for city officials and employees, which replaces the prior compensation plan.
The prior ordinance, No. 2012-19, is repealed in order to comply with KRS 83A.070 which requires the city government agency to approve those changes.
The new personnel policy and pay scale sets a ‘grade’ of pay ranging from 3 to 13 and sets the minimum and maximum pay for each position within the city employment ranks.
That scale is listed below:
Sanitation
• Recycle Center Attendant — 3 — $26,100 to $33,950
• Recycle Center Attendant II — 4 — $28,150 to $36,600
• Maintenance Tracking & Inventory Technician — 6 — $32,450 to $43,800
• Sanitation Full Time Driver — 6 — $32,450 to $43,800
• Maintenance Technician — 8 — $38,150 to $53,400
• Sanitation Billing Manager/Route Coordinator — 8 — $38,150 to $53,800
• Full Time Class A (CDL) Driver — 8 — $38,150 to $53,800
• Shop Foreman Lead Mechanic — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
• Recycle Center Asst. Manager — 11 — $51,550 to $74,750
• Transfer Station Manager — 11 — $51,550 to $74,750
• Operations Manager for Sanitation & Recycling — 12 — $58,100 to $87,150
• Public Works Director — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200
Street Department
• Laborer I — 3 — $26,100 to $33,950
• Laborer II — 4 — $28,150 to $36,600
• Receptionist/Acct. Payable — 4 — $28,160 to $36,600
• Crew Leader Operator Senior — 6 — $32,450 to $43,800
• Sweeper Truck Driver — 6 — $32,450 to $43,800
• City Maintenance Specialist — 7 — $35,400 to $47,800
• Welder Fabricator Grade 18 — 8 — $38,150 to $53,400
• Office Manager/Safety Coordinator — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
• Public Works Operations Manager — 12 —$58,100 to $87,150
Fire Department
• Firefighter — 9 — $41,950 to $58,750
• Public Information Officer Administrative Assistant — 9 — $41,950 to $58,750
• Fire Lieutenant — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
• Fire Captain — 11 — $51,550 to $74,750
• Assistant Chief — 12 — $58,100 to $87,150
• Fire Chief — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200
Clerks
• License Clerk — 7 — $35,400 to $47,800
• Human Resources Administrator — 11 — $51,550 to $74,750
• Account Clerk — 12 — $58,100 to $87,150
• City Clerk — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200
Building Inspector
• Assistant Bldg. Inspector — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
• Code Enforcement Officer — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
• Building Inspector — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200
Rescue Squad
• Captain — 8 — $38,150 to $53,400
• Support — 10 — $46,050 to $66,750
Cemetery
• Maintenance Buying plots/working with funeral home — 9 — $41,950 to $ 58,750
Risk Management
• Director, Risk Mgmt. & Public Safety/ABC Admin. — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200
Police Dept.
• Secretary/Admin Asst. — 5 — $30,450 to $39,600
• ABC Licensing — 10 — $48,800 to $66,750
• Detective — 10 — $48,800 to $66,750
• Patrolman — 10 — $48,800 to $66,750
• Police Clerk — 10 — $48,800 to $66,750
• Corporal — 10P — $48,800 to $70,750
• Sergeant — 11P — $55,450 to $80,400
• Sergeant Detective — 11P — $55,450 to $80,400
• Lt. Detective — 11P — $55,450 to $80,400
• Police Lieutenant — 11P — $55,450 to $80,400
• Police Captain — 12 — $58,100 to 87,150
• Police Major — 12P — $62,450 to $93,700
• Police Chief — 13 — $66,800 to $100,200.
Friday’s meeting was the first reading of the new ordinance addressing personnel pay grades and pay rates. Upon the approval of the second reading and publication of the ordinance in the local newspaper, those policies will be effective immediately.
The London City Council meets on the first Monday of each month in the meeting room in the London Community Center. The exceptions are when those dates fall on a holiday, such as Labor Day. No date for the September meeting has yet been announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.