All vacancies on city boards are now filled and events utilizing city properties are a “go.”
During Monday’s meeting of the London City Council, several issues affecting citizens and activities were discussed.
Julie Rea, CEO of London Downtown, asked for city police to direct traffic at the onset of the Redbud Ride on April 22. She asked for closure of the intersection of Dixie and South Main for cyclists to set off on their journey, as well as an escort for the groups from Main Street to East 4th Street. Rea explained that cyclists begin in “waves” — one group leaving at 7 a.m. and others leaving between then and 8 a.m. She asked for police to stop traffic during these launch times.
The Junior Redbud Ride, however, will step back along Jackson Street this year to avoid blocking the parking area for The Bluegrass Baker. The remainder of Jackson Street will be blocked for the young riders. Mayor Randall Weddle said the business had expressed concern about Jackson Street being blocked, thereby isolating their business which is open on Saturdays. Rea said London Downtown supports local businesses and was more than willing to leave that section of the street open by moving the barricades back to allow access.
She added that the block party for the Redbud Ride always takes place the evening before the Ride and also asked that police have a presence at that event.
“We do serve alcohol at the Block Party and we feel that a police presence might help people to make better decisions,” she said.
Michelle Baker and Katrina Haynes with the Boys and Girls Clubs approached the council regarding launching a local club. Baker said her concern was that London lacked activities for youth. Haynes then explained the process that other communities had taken to establish such clubs that provided a safe environment for children and youth. Haynes said the Boys and Girls Clubs were interested in locating in London due to its growth. Council members then voiced their support in working with the organization as information and ideas were presented.
Lisa Depew with Action for Autism asked permission to use the sidewalks from Town Center to Farmers Market on April 15 for their annual walk. Greene said the group had previously taken back streets, thus not receiving the attention they deserved. Council members then approved the request. Depew added that event culminates with a block party after the walk was completed, centered at Farmers Market.
Phillip Rawlings was the choice of seven applicants for Public Works Director, and was approved by city council members during Monday’s regular meeting of the London City Council.
Several vacancies on existing boards and the revival of the A.R. Dyche Cemetery Board were also approved. Those included:
• Board of Adjustments — John Hammons
• Business Development — Amy Hacker, Dwight Larkey and Ashley McMullin
• Code Enforcement — Roxanne Robert, Brian Burkhart and Mike Samples
• Cemetery Board — Harold Dyche, Sharon Benge, Karlyle Young, Paula Gill, Jeannie Cochrane and Peggy Pratt
Police Chief Chuck Johnson gave an update of the city police activities for February, pointing out that collisions have dropped 50% since December. Johnson said having a strong police presence in city limits, he believed, was a deterrent to vehicle accidents. He reported 70 criminal cases opened in February and 27 incident reports. He also outlined activities of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team which is comprised of two city officers, Laurel County deputies and HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) agents. Johnson said during February that special team had conducted 19 criminal investigations and seized 4 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1/4 oz. of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and 6 firearms.
Johnson also said the police department had installed a TV with a CAD map that allows monitoring of complaint calls.
“That allows us to look at the calls and see where there might be problem areas,” he explained. “In February, there was no one area of problems.”
City Fire Chief Carl Hacker also reported on his department’s activities. Hacker said firefighters had responded to two vegetation fires, two hazmat assistance calls, 10 EMS assistance calls, and 12 fire alarm calls. There were also 183 pre-planned inspections, one vehicle fire and two rubbish fires over the past month.
Weddle also addressed the issues of raising fees for city services.
“A few months prior to taking office, city employees got some big raises,” Weddle said. “Now we don’t want to raise taxes or charge more on fees but we have to do something to compensate for the extra money.”
He then added that raising some fees associated with city services would be necessary and that he and council members would be reviewing areas for that purpose.
Council members also voted to add items to the city surplus list, including an office phone and items from the city police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.