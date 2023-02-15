The verbiage used in the new ordinance establishing the London Utility Commission as an SPGE (Special Purpose Governmental Entity) created some questions from City Councilman Stacy Benge during a special-called meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting agenda dealt with the second readings of Ordinance 2023-03 for the London Utility Commission, Ordinance 2023-12 to close an undeveloped road on property now belonging to a sole owner, and Ordinance 2023-14 which involves a business on U.S. 25-E off Exit 29 requesting annexation into London City Limits.
Benge questioned some of the wording of the ordinance addressing the city utility commission with City Attorney Larry Bryson explaining that there are different facets to the utility commission.
“You have the waterworks, the city government and the SPGE,” Bryson said. “The London Utility Commission is under the Public Utilities Commission.”
As an SPGE, the utility commission must establish its own policies which can mirror or veer from those used by the City of London government. But it must be responsible for total management of its revenues and expenses.
Benge said he still questioned the wording of the ordinance, to which Bryson said, “It would take you three years of law school and several years of practicing to understand all of it.”
Benge said he stood by his “no” vote to approve the ordinance although the other council members all voted in favor.
There were no questions or comments regarding closing an undeveloped, unnamed street on property owned by SLC Solutions, however, with that ordinance passing unanimously.
Nor were there any objections to passing Ordinance 2023-14, which is a request to annex property on U.S. 25-E just off Exit 29 of Interstate 75. The City of London annexed the property from London Exit 38 to Exit 29 last year, despite protests from the City of Corbin. Corbin then filed a lawsuit against the City of London, claiming they had utilities on that property. Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay upheld the London annexation process in a February 2022 ruling although Corbin’s appeal on that decision is still pending. Until ruled otherwise, the City of London extends to U.S. 25-E on both sides of I-75.
Property owners along that annexation can request annexation as the ordinance cites “voluntary annexation.” That allows property owners to choose whether they wish to be included as a part of London City Limits. Estepp Energy, which operates the Pit Stop in southern Laurel County, is the first business to request annexation into London.
Council woman Kelly Greene did state that since the first reading of the ordinances addressed in Wednesday’s special-called meeting were just approved on Monday evening, she wished there had been more time allowed before the second reading.
“That’s just so the public will know,” she said. “Some people might not have been able to come for the meeting and haven’t had time to watch the live stream. I just think we should allow more time between the first and second readings.”
Weddle and Bryson both said since the special-called meeting addressed the re-establishment of the London Utility Commission and two privately owned properties, the public wasn’t affected by the decisions made during Wednesday’s meeting. Weddle did say that more time would be allowed for public input for future readings of ordinances.
He added that there is currently a vacancy on the London Utilities Commission board, due to the resignation of former council member Danny Phelps. Bryson said in the past, one city council member sat on that board. But with changes to the laws and the LUC becoming an SPGE prohibits a city council member from sitting on the LUC board.
That led to Weddle explaining how the board appointments were being selected. Weddle said although Kentucky statutes allow him as mayor to make board and commission appointments, he is allowing city residents to nominate for those positions.
“There are zero appointments that I have made,” Weddle said. “We post vacancies on boards on our website and the people can nominate who they think will be a good representative on that board. You the voters will be picking these people, not me.”
Benge then asked how the person was selected, with Weddle replying that the person with the most nominations would be appointed to that particular board.
Benge said he was more concerned with members being removed from a board than being appointed to one. Weddle responded by saying, “I don’t think anybody on any board should be sitting there for a century.”
He added that when a board term expires, another person would be appointed to fill the next term.
