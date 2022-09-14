A long agenda and some complicated issues dominated a special-called meeting of the London City Council last Tuesday.
The meeting was a special-called meeting due to the Labor Day holiday requiring the first Monday of each month regular meeting being put off until Tuesday.
The meeting opened with a tribute to deceased city officer Travis Hurley (see related story, this issue), followed by an hour-long executive session to discuss property acquisition. The executive session concluded with a motion passed by council members to allow the Mayor to purchase the unnamed property. Another executive session regarding that property was held on Thursday, but no details from that session have been made public.
Council members also passed the second reading of a revised personnel policy and pay scale for city employees and officials — in compliance with the recommendations made from the recent State Auditor’s report. That report cited numerous situations where employees did not have proper paperwork regarding their pay scale and job titles. That audit also involved monetary transactions from the city tourism funds, which inevitably has been resolved by the city tourism commission filing as an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Agency) and hereby setting its own budget, employee roster and monthly reporting to the Department of Local Government.
Two other readings rezoning property owned by Sheffield Properties Inc. were also presented to council members. The first involved rezoning the property at 511 Sulfridge Drive from residential (R-2) to C-2, which is a general commercial zone to allow retail and service businesses. The second centered on property owned by Sheffield Properties Inc. at 1321 North Mill Street, which was also approved to be changed from R-2 to C-2.
An RV park in London City Limits was another topic of discussion before the city council last week. That development is slated for the former Dairy Dart/stockyard property bordering South Main and Dixie Streets.
Berry Cupp, member of the City Planning & Zoning Commission said there are currently no ordinances concerning RV parks within the city. He added that the board is not opposed to such developments but that current ordinances address only mobile home parks that could also include RVs.
“There are no ordinances about RV parks,” Cupp said. “We just need something to work with.”
The property owner, Langdon Shoop, and developers Matt Duckrow and Chancy Hatfield, were also present for the meeting and told council members that the RV park would be a “high-end” development with temporary rentals.
Eric Meade owns Map It Right LLC, the company which is developing the project. Duckrow represented the company at the council meeting.
Shoop assured council members that the development would not be a permanent spot and that those utilizing the park would be intricately decorated and offer a spot for the overflow from Levi Jackson Park. Chancy Hatfield, who has developed a similar RV park along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, said his development is drawing higher income families to the area.
“The people who use these come in driving an $80,000 Denali with a large RV and pulling a Mercedes behind it,” Shoop said. “They stay a few days, utilize the local restaurants and stores and then move on. This will not be a residential RV park.”
Shoop said the development would encompass the six acre property where Dairy Dart and the stockyard property once operated. The rock house bordering the north end of the area will be demolished, he said, and Creekside Nursery has been working with Shoop and the developers for a design to blend in with their decor. Shoop said Star Robbins still owns the 2-story building between the two properties and wishes to retain ownership at this point.
“Her family owned that property and she has some sentimental attachment there,” Shoop said.
Councilman Kip Jervis spoke up, adding his own personal sentiment to that property as well.
“My family owned that property too. They sold it to Starr,” he added. “So I also have an attachment to it.”
The Williams Stockyards and Dairy Dart were originally owned and operated by the Williams family, who were Jervis’ grandparents.
City Attorney Larry Bryson said he could draw up an ordinance within the next week regarding the RV park. However, no date for that meeting has been set, by press time Tuesday.
Jane Winkler Dyche, chair of the city ethics commission, also addressed council members to ask for approval to hire their own attorney. That request was approved unanimously.
City Streets and Sanitation personnel also addressed a complaint regarding garbage pickup. The agenda listed Barbara Sparkman to speak on the issue, but in her absence the personnel said the issues revolved around an apartment for which Sparkman does not wish to pay as a commercial rate. But Sanitation personnel state that the use of two garbage cans for the additional apartment placed the service in the commercial fee rate. Officials plan to meet again with Sparkman to resolve the issue.
Risk Management and Safety Officer Rick Cochrane also addressed council members for approval of a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Cochrane explained the money was funded originally for counties to apply for financial assistance.
“Out of 120 counties, only 30 applied so the funds were transferred to cities,” Cochrane explained. “I’m asking permission to apply for the city so the city and county can receive funds.”
That action was also approved.
At that point, councilman Kip Jervis excused himself from the meeting, leaving only three council members. Councilwoman Kelly Greene commented that the group no longer had a forum, as council members Bobby Joe Parman and Daniel Carmack were not in attendance. Government agencies must have a majority of officials present in order to conduct business and hold a vote.
With four items remaining on the agenda, the lack of a forum resulted in Mayor Troy Rudder adjourning the meeting. He said the remaining items on the agenda would be included in a special-called meeting which would also include the ordinance pertaining to the RV park. No date for that meeting was set at press time Tuesday.
