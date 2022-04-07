City Attorney Larry Bryson and London Mayor Troy Rudder were asked to resign their positions by council members during a special called meeting of the London City Council Thursday evening.
That came as the result of a special audit of the city government and city tourism commission's financial review that was released on Tuesday morning.
Councilmember Kelly Greene made the following statement during the meeting:
"Due to the auditor's report that was released publicly on Tuesday, I have called this meeting to discuss any actions the council should consider taking as a result of the findings. I did not call this meeting to discuss details of the report. The findings have been public and everyone has had the opportunity to review those. I did however call this meeting to inform our citizens publicly, that in my opinion, the findings and observations in the report are unacceptable.
"Due to the findings, it is my opinion that the Mayor was not advised properly by our city attorney. Therefore, as part of a corrective action plan, I propose the city attorney consider resigning immediately. If the attorney chooses not to do so, we will have another meeting next week where we can be prepared to vote on whether or not Mr. (Larry) Bryson should remain as council for the City of London."
Greene went on to say that she considered Mayor Troy Rudder a friend but that as a representative of the citizens of London, she felt he should consider resigning as well. She added that if he does not do so, she is asking the council to hold a "vote of confidence" at a special called meeting next week.
Councilman Danny Phelps said he did not wish to take action against Bryson until Bryson - who was not present for Thursday's meeting - had the opportunity to answer questions and present his side. That brought the question from councilman Daniel Carmack as to what wasn't clear to Phelps from reading the report. Phelps answered that he had "read until I fell asleep" of the 68-page audit report. Carmack countered, saying that some action was needed because the audit report listing numerous infractions by the city and city tourism was "embarrassing."
Councilman Kip Jervis also made a public comment, stating that he became involved with city politics because he wanted to be help. Although Jervis was not on the city council during the dates the audit spanned, he said he still felt that the city council was "the face of the city, because we're the ones the citizens vote in."
He said he didn't like the adage of "Strong Mayor, Weak Council," replacing it with "Strong Mayor, strong council." He then added a quote from Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods" - "We judge ourselves by our best intentions but we are judged by our last worst act."
"I want to see us bounce back better than ever and move forward," he said. "No matter what happens the face of your city government is going to change."
Councilman Judd Weaver said he would prepare a statement for the media as well regarding his position on the audit report findings.
Councilman Bobby Joe Parman was not present at the meeting.
Prior to those statements by council members, Mayor Troy Rudder outlined some of the findings of the audit, listing some corrective items. Some of those, he said, applied solely to the tourism commission and were skipped during the discussion although the report does list some discrepancies in tourism funds being used by the Mayor and unbeknownst to council or tourism members.
Karlyle Young asked to speak to the council, but was interrupted by Rudder.
"This is a special called meeting and it doesn't allow for anyone to speak. I'm sorry," he said, before reading the KRS statute pertaining to special called meetings. That statute states that in special called meetings only items listed on the agenda can be discussed.
Then Doug Phelps stood up and told council members the citizens wanted a meeting where they could speak. Rudder told Phelps to sit down, then asked city police officers attending the meeting to escort Phelps out. With officers standing on each side of him, Phelps said he wouldn't say any more.
Greene then said, "He's okay."
Rudder then glared at her, stating, "Excuse me, I'm the chair of this board."
With that said, he then adjourned the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.