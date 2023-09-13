After a joint meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court and London City Council, council members held a special-called meeting to discuss forming a committee for future meetings.
Those chosen to serve on that committee were council members Justin Young, Kelly Greene and Stacy Benge.
That committee was chosen after the two county governments agreed to form committees to discuss the county occupational tax. The City had requested an additional 10% of the tax, with London Mayor Randall Weddle stating that the City could impose its own tax on all businesses operating within the city limits. Should the city take such action, the county would be left with only those operating in the county as current KRS regulations restrict counties with over 30,000 population to add a tax. That would eliminate Laurel County from doing so, as the county's population numbers over 60,000.
The City committee members and Weddle will meet with representatives from the Laurel County Fiscal Court and discuss options before each entity presents their information to the full council and full court.
After that was decided, the council discussed bids for paving at the city's Recycling Center.
Weddle told council members that three bids had been submitted, with each one ranging drastically in price.
Those bids, some of which were itemized for services, ranged from $12,300 to over $758,000.
Those bids were:
• L-M Asphalt of Morentown Road in London, who submitted an itemized list of costs for base failure repair, edge key, DGA, asphalt base and asphalt surface. Their total bid was $388,250.
• Dura-Seal of Barbourville submitted a bid of $758,325 that included prices for sealcoat and strips, 4" asphalt base, 2" asphalt surface and grading and rolling existing stone. Weddle said the City had done business with Dura-Seal prior and had been pleased with their work.
• Affordable Asphalt Sealing of Corbin submitted the lowest bid of $12,300, which council members voted to accept. A handwritten notation on that bid stated that their services would include asphalt base, surface and any rock needed plus striping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.