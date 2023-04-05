New city employees will fall under a different pay scale than current employees, after London City Council members voted to suspend the previous ordinance passed last year.
Ordinance 2022-13 was passed as part of the remedial efforts following a scathing audit of the city’s financial and personnel policies last year. The State Auditor’s office found several city positions without job descriptions and no designated pay scale or pay grade.
During Monday’s regular monthly meeting, Mayor Randall Weddle brought up the issue, stating that the entire pay scale and pay grades needed to be reviewed and revised. Council members then voted in favor of that measure.
That still leaves the issue of setting a pay scale for the City Clerk position, for which interviews will be conducted this week. Weddle said the council needed to set a starting pay level — with council members asking interim city clerk Carol Adams what a reasonable starting salary would be. After some discussion, council members voted to offer $55,000 starting pay for that position, with variations made according to the experience of the candidate. Weddle said there had been five applications received for that position, three of whom have extensive experience.
Council member Kelly Greene then brought up the issue of residence of the city clerk. A current ordinance requires the city clerk to reside within city limits.
“We need to address that,” she said. “We have several city employees that live outside city limits and requiring the clerk to live in the city may restrict some people from applying.”
Council members agreed that the ordinance should be revised. Stacy Benge said he wanted to wait before making a decision, with Weddle responding that a special-called meeting to address those issues could be scheduled. Benge said he would like to contact other cities similar in size to London, as well as reaching out to Kentucky League of Cities and Department of Local Government for a comparable wage scale.
Weddle explained in a private interview with The Sentinel Echo on Tuesday morning that the new pay scale would not affect pay scales for current city employees.
“The KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) won’t allow for pay reductions. The new scale will affect the new employees coming in,” he said.
While council members voted to dismiss some delinquent utility bills that are decades old, they did support enforcing the penalties against those with delinquent business licenses. While Weddle did not publicly distribute copies of the businesses with outstanding balances, he did say the city government has been diligent in attempting to contact and collect back taxes since January. The list, he said, has reduced from over 300 to 20. The city can suspend businesses from operations until their business license fees are up to date. Weddle said city officials had visited some of the businesses and could suspend their operations immediately. Greene said she believed having a three-day leniency would allow businesses to pay their bills and avoid that action.
“I think we need to give them three days from receipt of the letter to pay or we go in and suspend them until they do,” she said. “It’s not fair for some people to pay their taxes and others not to and keep on doing business.”
Although Benge wanted to review the current pay scale and grades, the urgency to establish a starting pay for the city clerk position still loomed. Weddle and City Attorney Larry Bryson said that interviews are scheduled to begin this week and that a set starting amount was imperative for those interviews.
Other areas of city government and offices also came before council members. Phillip Rawlings, Public Works Director, said the Sanitation Department needed a new truck and had applied for a grant for a front loader model. The department has also purchased a new CNG powered truck to their fleet. Rawlings explained that the two current trucks are worn out and the maintenance staff are “changing out parts from one to the other” in order to keep one truck operational.
Rawlings also explained that the public works department needs to relocate, being that the road widening projects by the state Transportation Cabinet would take the majority of their current property. Rawlings said he had looked at some unused city property, suggesting that the relocation be in an unused area of the Wellness Park. Rawlings explained that access could be achieved by using TLC Lane rather than going through the college and park area.
On drainage issues, Weddle interjected that the area behind Speedway on North Main Street was a common flooding site and needed to be addressed. Weddle said the owner of that property behind Speedway had it “opened up” which alleviates some of the flooding issue.
“That’s going to be filled in eventually, so we need to look at that,” he continued.
Another area of concern is Dixie and Whitley streets. Council members and one audience member said the speed limit needs to be lowered to reduce potential accidents. Plus, the elevation of the street by Whitley Branch Park on Dixie Street poses a dangerous situation without guard rails or other protective measures to prevent a vehicle from going off the roadway and into the park area. Whitley Street runs from downtown to the KY 192/KY 363 intersection, and council members discussed contacting state transportation officials regarding reducing the speed limit to 35 mph.
Getting updated CAD systems for the city police was also addressed with IT director Eric Stallard asking for approval to apply for a Homeland Security grant to purchase that equipment. Stallard said the upgrades would cost $3,000 per police vehicle.
“The system we have is obsolete and will cost between $90,000 to $100,000,” he said. “The upgrades cost about $3,000 per cruiser and we need 30.”
A stop sign at Pawnee and Chinook Streets was discussed by City Streets Director Randy Gay. With several residences and businesses on both streets, Gay suggested that the stop sign on Pawnee would alleviate potential traffic issues.
Traffic issues were also addressed by Police Chief Chuck Johnson. Johnson reported that the city police department issued 2,181 citations in March. He explained, however, that citations mean “charges,” not necessarily the entire number of tickets issued. The department had 72 criminal complaints, 25 incident reports, and 5 injury collisions. Johnson said that has reduced over the past several months, with 13 in November, 14 in December, 8 in January, and 6 in February. He credited that to increased police patrols focused on speeding and other traffic issues.
Johnson also updated council members on the Laurel County Drug Task Force which utilizes officers from the city police, Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force. In March, the team intercepted 41 pounds of methamphetamine, 34 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, confiscated $1,147 in cash and 7 guns from convicted felons.
Fire Chief Carl Hacker reported activity of 6 motor vehicle accident responses, 3 vehicle fires, 1 grass fire, 2 rubbish fires and 14 alarms, 9 assists with EMS and removal of a tree on a residence and assistance in removing 5 trees from power lines during recent storms,
In other actions, council members approved:
• Re-appointment of Debbie Prewitt to London Board of Adjustments;
• Re-appointment of Berry Cupp to London Planning and Zoning Board;
• Appointed Jason Handy and Vipul Patel for the Business Development Board. Handy’s appointment was due to the resignation of one member.
• Approved Jan Roundtree to the A.R. Dyche Cemetery Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.