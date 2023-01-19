There are a few pounds less illicit drugs in the area, thanks to the teamwork of the city and county police officers.
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force was recently formed to work with the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) to confiscate illegal drugs before they are marketed to the public.
That effort proved successful early on, with one arrest made on Thursday. Information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states that the two police agencies conducted a traffic stop on Hal Rogers Parkway on a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London.
A K-9 dog alerted to drugs in the vehicle, which lead officers to locate a small amount of methamphetamine, cash and 2 firearms. Further investigation resulted in the confiscation of 14 ounces of meth and cash at a residence in the county.
That arrest resulted in over 14 ounces of methamphetamine, the 2 firearms and $16,713 cash. Bishop now faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine. He was released on $25,000 cash bond at 10% — or $2,500 — on Jan. 12. He was set for a hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday.
Another drug bust stemming from a traffic stop landed two men in jail on Jan. 9. Information in that case indicates that a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan pickup truck was conducted at the southbound exit ramp of Exit 38. Drug paraphernalia, guns and other items spotted inside the vehicle prompted a search.
During that search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine hidden in the breather of the vehicle’s engine compartment. Another search warrant was obtained after more information was received, leading to a second search. In that procedure, another 14 ounces of methamphetamine was discovered in the luggage rack of the truck.
Arrested were Owen Dewayne Mitchell, 49, of Rydell Road in Corbin, and 29-year-old John Wesley Messer Jr. of Hall Circle in Gray. Both are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Messer had several additional charges.
Both are held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $50,000 cash bond, with a court date for Feb. 17.
