Meeting places for 500 or less are accessible in the London area, but bigger plans are in the wings.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission voted at their monthly meeting on Tuesday to join with city tourism officials for a site for a larger convention center.
City tourism commissioners addressed the issue at Monday night’s meeting, appointing a three-member committee to look into that idea. City Tourism Director Chris Robinson attended Tuesday’s meeting of the county tourism commission, prompting the county board to appoint a committee to work with the city committee. County tourism board chair Jamie Harrison and board members Jason Handy and Randy Sighn volunteered for that committee.
Co-executive directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton announced that plans for the 2023 World Chicken Festival were well underway. Collier said the trustees met last week and have voted to discontinue the World Chicken Festival parade due to safety reasons. Burton said that she was filming the parade last year and interrupted that project to move a child to a safe spot as the parade traveled down Main Street. The WCF parade differs from other parades because of the booths along Main Street, plus the crowds standing beside or in front of those areas decrease the amount of space for floats, vehicles and other parade participants.
Improvements in the Tourism Welcome Center and the Heritage Hills properties were also discussed. Commissioners voted to accept bids for replacing shingles on the banquet hall roof and bids for repairs on the metal roof at the information center. Installing new lights at the Information Center area were also approved.
Sponsorship for the Boondoggle Mountain Bike Race in September was also approved, for $850. Burton said the event brought in cyclists from numerous areas, many of whom stayed in the Sheltowee cabins.
“Whether it’s hiking or camping or cycling, they want to come here,” Burton said.
Other events are also rising in popularity, and Burton has attended several shows to promote the area. She reported good response from those events.
County and city tourism officials are also teaming with the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce for this year’s Kentucky State Fair.
“Chris (Robinson) does all the decorating for us,” Collier said. “We provide the information and Deanna (Herrmann, Chamber CEO) recruits members from the Chamber to help work the booth.”
The Kentucky State Fair is set for August 17 through August 27.
