The Laurel County Clerk’s Office aced the annual audit of their fee account.
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit for County Clerk Tony Brown’s 2021 financial statement last week — noting, “The auditor noted no instances of non-compliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
The audit, which covers the calendar year ending last December 31, indicates that the clerk’s office took in a total of $20,800,795 in receipts and disbursed $20,000,585 — leaving $679,678 in excess fees due to the Laurel County Fiscal Court for 2021 after statutory allowances.
The county clerk presented a check in the amount of $556,542 to the fiscal court for excess fees on March 24, according to the audit report, leaving a balance due of $123,136.
State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs.
The county clerk’s responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk’s office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website at auditor.ky.gov.
