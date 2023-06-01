Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will benefit the local county government this year, with an expected $3.8M in revenues to offset the 2023-2024 annual budget.
Magistrates approved the second reading of the annual budget during Thursday’s regular monthly meeting.
The summary of the upcoming budget that begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024 are:
General Fund — $18,530,389.53
Road Fund — $5,249,220
Jail Fund — $14,631,600
L.G.E.A. (Local Government Economic Assistance) — $30,010
Forest Fund — $4,780
Occupational Tax Fund — $4,647, 800
L.G.E.D. (Local Government Economic Development) — $515
LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) — $2,002.50
County Clerk Storage. $108,005
Opioid Settlement — $425,759.76
ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) — $3,801,800
The Laurel County Correctional Center (jail) operates independently from its own revenues collected through housing fees from state, local and federal prisoners. However, as one of the entities under the county government, its funds are sent to the county government and then disbursed to the local jail for operational purposes.
