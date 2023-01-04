Elected officers take office on the first day of the new year and require being sworn into office.
That ceremony for county officials was held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the London Community Center.
The ceremony was preceded by a dinner for officials and their families, with many of the elected officials including their staff to take the oath of office.
Laurel District Judge John Chappell officiated the oaths of office, reading from the Kentucky Constitution which still includes a section stipulating that the persons taking office have never participated in a duel.
Prior to administering the oaths, Chappell said being asked to participate was a privilege he cherished.
“It’s a honor to preside over this ceremony,” he said.
The various county officers were called to the stage where Chappell then administered the oaths. Several officers included their staff which are considered “deputy” to their respective offices.
Offices which must include the entire staff include Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, County Clerk, Fiscal Court and Chaplains, and Coroner. County Constables were also sworn in.
