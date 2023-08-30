Each year during August, the agencies which collect tax monies review the tax rates.
Last week, the Laurel County Fiscal Court met in their monthly meeting and approved the new rates for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. That also includes special district tax rates. Special districts are independent and set their own tax rates. Under Kentucky law, those must be presented to the county government, which then agrees to the set rates by those districts.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said this year’s tax rates have decreased slightly from last year.
The tax rates set and approved by the fiscal year are based on $100 of assessed value:
County rates:
Real property — 5.10; Personal property — 5.10; Motor vehicle — 10.00; Watercraft — 10.00
Accept Special District Tax Rates:
Soil Conservation: Real Property — 0.004
County Extension: Real Property — 4.0; Personal Property — 6.51; Motor Vehicle — 1.03
Bush Fire District: Real Property — 5.2
Library District: Real Property — 8.0; Personal Property — 23.83
Health Department: Real Property — 4.0; Personal Property — 4.0
Accept school rates:
East Bernstadt Independent School: Real Property — 46.4; Personal Property — 46.4; Motor Vehicle — 45.7
Laurel County Public School District approved their tax rates for the 2023-2024 year, but were not presented before the fiscal court for approval by Thursday’s meeting.
In other business, the new magisterial and constable reapportionment for district boundaries were approved. Those changes were previously published in The Sentinel Echo.
Bids for two new dump truck beds were also approved. Westerfield said the county road department has two dump trucks whose beds have deteriorated beyond repair.
“Rather than spend $250,000 for a new dump truck, we’re spending $20,000 to get new beds,” he explained.
James Keller was reappointed to the Wood Creek Water District Board.
