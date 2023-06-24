Roof leaks and unexpected repairs have posed some issues at the Heritage Hills theater.
Mike Caffrey, with OTG Ventures, manages the bookings for Heritage Hills properties and said there are incidents in which emergency repairs are needed.
“Some shingles came off the roof from the last windstorm and was causing leaks,” he said. “It had to be fixed immediately.”
This is not the first time an emergency repair has been needed, and Caffrey brought the issues before board members during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
Co-executive director Kelly Burton said there had been other incidents and she and co-executive director Kim Collier had given Caffrey permission to make the necessary repairs.
With that, commissioners granted Caffrey’s request to authorize emergency repairs up to $3,000 without having to contact board members.
Linda Lipps with Come-Unity Cooperative Care (CCC) approached the board with a request for sponsorship for the annual Tim Philpot Horse Show. Lipps explained that the event brings in people from around the state and is a sanctioned show that offers prizes not offered in other competitions.
“There are 31 different classes and 5 or 6 horses in each class,” she said.
Previously the County Tourism board has sponsored $1,500, which Lipps said paid for rental of the Laurel London Optimist Club property to host the event. Lipps added that the location is the best in the area for the horse show. When questioned about the fairgrounds property, Lipps was enthusiastic about the possibilities.
“We’d love to have something out there,” she said.
The Tim Philpot Horse Show is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight.
The re-enactment of the Battle of Camp Wildcat was also funded with $500 for this year’s event. Board member Tom Handy said he didn’t realize the extent of that historic battle but had seen a book about it, describing how the battle lasted for several days.
“I tried to get a copy of it and was told it was out of publication,” he said. “There was one copy that was $600, so people are learning about Camp Wildcat.”
The Battle of Camp Wildcat pitted Confederate and Union soldiers on the East Bernstadt site and was the first Union victory in Kentucky, pushing Confederate troops back into Tennessee.
David Godsey and two board members with South Laurel Little League addressed board members about repairs needed at their facility off East 4th Street. Godsey said the group had approached the city tourism board on Monday night and received funding to replace a section of fence. Godsey outlined the plans for hosting tournaments, including renting the facility to out of town groups. He added that a two-day tournament would bring people in overnight, which would offset the revenues received from hotels and restaurants, which fund the two tourism boards. Godsey asked for the support of the county tourism for future needs.
Like most other local organizations, the new budget was another item on Tuesday’s agenda. While Handy questioned some items on the new budget, Collier told him some of the items had been overestimated in the previous budget. After some discussion, the budget for 2023-2024 was approved, as well as some amendments to the budget that ends on June 30.
Burton gave her report on events to promote the London community which included online design of the 2023 World Chicken Festival T-shirts, a podcast interview with L3 Adventures for opening a kayak rentals/shuttle service, and assisted with setups for the ASA tournament that brought in 2,067 people from May 26 through June 2.
Cumberland Cooperage and its bourbon-aging barrels continues to be a tour spot for various groups. Burton organized a tour for 60 persons with the Hardwood Manufacturing Association in May, and also organizes tours for local persons and businesses.
The Heritage Music Series will return again next month, on July 22, at the Heritage Hills Theater and will feature Darrell Scott, Clark Kissick and Clarke Sexton. Burton reported that this concert is sold out.
Marketing remains imperative for drawing tourists to the area and Burton and Collier continue to promote those efforts. They are currently in process of mailing out over 800 brochures to London readers request leads and are following up on sports events leads. Burton will also be the guest speaker at the Operation UNITE meeting on June 20.
July will bring approximately 50 people to the area for two days for the Ride to Eat Motorcycle Group. The Rooster Tail Music Festival and Madison Regatta Show is another event that Burton will attend at the end of this month to promote the London-Laurel community.
