Tourism is big in Kentucky and the local organizations continue to promote the area to continue that trend.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the London Laurel County Tourist Commission, outlined some of the activities that are coming to the area as well as a recap of some past events.
The Heritage Music Series was held in July had a sold-out performance, and Burton said plans are already underway for next year’s show. The Evolve event at Somerset Community College was also a promotion for the World Chicken Festival, which is set for September 21-24. Burton has been recruiting volunteers to cut out the wooden chickens for the Chicken Invasion, and said the sale of the chickens is expected to generate nearly $3,000.
“We’re partnering with Lee’s Famous Recipe as a new Rockin’ Rooster sponsor,” Burton said. “We already have 1,083 people registered and registration ends September 4. People have been registering across the country.”
A new commercial about this year’s World Chicken Festival has also been produced, to bring even more attention to the event that celebrates the founding of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in southern Laurel County.
Some new events that are in the works include partnering with Tri-County Mystery Meets Dinner Theater in September and October. Burton said productions in other communities had received great success. Another October event is the Ghost Biker Exploration Weekend, in partnership with Wildcat Harley Davidson, and a site visit in October with the US Lawn Mowing Racing. Burton said that event could evolve into an event in October 2024.
The Masonic Motorcycle Club also visited London during July 30 through August 4, bringing in over 80 motorcyclists from New York, Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania and raising over $3,000 for the Shop with a Cop program and $500 for Come-Unity Cooperative Care.
Board members granted financial sponsorships for two organizations. The first was to sponsor and possibly host the Leadership Tri-County’s Tourism Day event in October. A $750 sponsorship was approved. The London Rotary Club also requested a $100 sponsorship for their golf scramble, which was approved unanimously.
Matt Shackleford with Cloyd & Associates also presented the audit report, stating that the audit revealed no issues with the commission’s recordkeeping and budget.
Burton and co-executive director Kim Collier also presented information regarding Arrivalist, a program that generates information on tourists and their travel routes. Collier explained that the program does not list the names, but does provide information on the travel routes by those visitors as an information gathering tool. Burton then presented numbers about those utilizing the Tourist Information Center.
“Between January and July 15, we had 25,000 visitors, with the busiest day on Sunday,” she said. “About 64.9% of those spent at least one night here.”
Tourism is thriving in Kentucky, with Collier presenting tourism information released last week. London and Laurel County fared well in that, bringing in $10.7 million in state and local taxes. (See related article, this edition.)
With the World Chicken Festival set for next month, board members voted to cancel the September meeting as the meeting date falls just two days before the event kicks off. The next meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of October at the Heritage Hills theater/genealogy center.
