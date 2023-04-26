Aiming for educating youth and parents about the dangers of drugs is the goal for this year’s UNITE basketball camp.
The county tourism board also agreed to sponsor the Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camp to the tune of $1,000. Carl Varney with UNITE said this year’s camp will serve 200 to 300 kids and will focus on UNITE’s goal — abstinence from alcohol and drug usage. Participants will receive instruction on basic basketball skills and teamwork as well as some information about alcohol and drug use. The camp will also involve parents in the anti-drug information programs. The Laurel County camp will be hosted at the Laurel-London Optimist Club in June.
“We’re going to take all the parents upstairs at the Optimist Club and talk to them. This year we’re going to talk about fentanyl and the dangers of fentanyl,” he said.
Board members Tom Handy and Delford McKnight suggested promoting the camp to local businesses for sponsorship. Varney said the camps cost approximately $2,500 per camp. Plans are to host five regional camps.
There is no pre-registration for the camps, Varney said, and the camps will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. The camp is being led by former UK player point guard Jarrod Polson, who was four time All-SEC Academic Team and part of the 2011-2012 National Championship team. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, signature basketball and chance to win two portable basketball goals.
Board members also discussed the future of the Tourist Information Center, which needs repairs and renovations, as well as the Heritage Hills property. Board member Delford McKnight suggested having a plan for the property sale before advertising it for sale, including a survey for accurate listings. Heritage Hills has the banquet hall and theater/genealogy center with Old Town Grill Productions overseeing bookings at both facilities. But the extra acreage could offer multiple purposes, and board members are weighing their options on selling the unused property.
Another facet is that of the tourist information center, which prompted the question of whether that center is financially feasible to operate. That building is in dire need of specific repairs and discussions have already been held about joining space and costs with the city tourism commission for a joint office. The two tourism commissions work together frequently on projects and events. Board members voted to have the property at the tourist information center office surveyed and then listed for sale.
The county tourism commission is also working with the city tourism commission on future usage of the former fairgrounds property. The two worked in conjunction with the Laurel County Extension Office and planned to partner in the financial developments of that property. However, the county extension office purchased 40 acres of property near North Laurel Middle School recently — which leaves the tourism commissions and other interested parties questioning whether the extension office will still be involved in the development of the fairgrounds property. (The deed from The Meadows LLC to the extension office for 40.10 acres of property on KY 472 was recorded in the Laurel County Clerk’s Office on April 13.)
Co-executive director Kelly Burton updated board members on her activities, which included attending a trade show in Atlanta recently. Burton reported great interest by attendees, with over 100 new emails registered by interested parties — most of whom were in the 40+ age groups. The Heritage Music Series set for July 22 has already sold nearly 3/4 of its allotted 100 seats, while an Ohio motorcycle group is planning a 1- to 2-day stay in London that same month. Other events include the ASA archery tournament in late May, the War Hammer event planning and the World Chicken Festival planning for September’s event.
