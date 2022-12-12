A couple charged with multiple sexual acts involving a 9-year-old child avoided a trial by entering guilty pleas to charges in Laurel Circuit Court last week.
Trevor Donald Collins, 24, and Jessica Odell, 28, both of London, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton on Wednesday at which time Collins pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy of a child under age 12. Odell pleaded to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12. They are set for sentencing on Feb. 15, 2023.
Collins was indicted on four counts of rape and five counts of sodomy. Odell was charged with three counts of sexual abuse.
The couple has remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since their arrests on Feb. 22 last year. They were both held under $150,000 cash bond.
Collins and Odell were arrested after law enforcement officials responded to a request by social workers regarding a child who was being subjected to sexual abuse. Laurel County Sheriff's officials conducted a search of the residence and discovered suspected meth, baggies and a pipe in the residence as well as several electronic devices and sexual devices.
At the time of their arrests, both were charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
