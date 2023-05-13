FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has ruled in his favor, halting the Biden Administration from enforcing a new rule re-defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS).
A three-judge panel agreed with Cameron’s assertion that the rule would unnecessarily burden farmers and landowners engaging in everyday farming activities and overturned a lower court ruling.
In February, his office filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rule redefining WOTUS, arguing that it usurped Kentucky’s authority to manage its own lands and waters. A Kentucky federal district court dismissed the case, but Cameron appealed that decision to the Sixth Circuit.
The court unanimously ruled in favor of Cameron, holding he will “likely prevail in [his] challenge to the Final Rule’s validity.”
He calls the ruling a win for Kentucky’s agriculture community and ensures that farmers and landowners can live and work on their own property free from heavy-handed government policies.
“The Sixth Circuit agreed with our office and ruled that the Biden Administration cannot impose new federal controls over Kentucky’s waters,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This unanimous ruling gives our farmers, and all Kentuckians, much needed relief from the Biden Administration’s regulatory overreach, and we will continue to stand up for the rights of Kentuckians.”
It is not known if the Biden Administration will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
