The Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding its ePay program to let individuals make full or partial payments on eligible cases in which they owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution. Currently, ePay only allows payment in prepayable cases and the payment must be made in full.
“These new online options offer many benefits to the public and the court system,” said Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. “The primary advantage is that anyone who owes court costs can now pay online. We’re also easing the financial strain for those who have a prepayable case by allowing them to pay over time, if needed.”
A prepayable case is one that does not require a court appearance, such as a minor traffic ticket. People who have a prepayable case and opt to make payments will receive text/email reminders as part of the ePay expansion.
Minton said paying court costs online saves time and reduces in-person visits to judicial centers, an important safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AOC has completed successful pilots in Bullitt, Franklin, Jefferson and Oldham counties and all other counties will go live Feb. 1.
You can find out more starting Monday, by going to kycourts.gov, and clicking on the “Pay fine/fee” icon.
Anyone who needs help making an online payment through ePay, can email the Administrative Office of the Court’s Support Services at eCourtSupport@kycourts.net.
